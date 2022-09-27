© The Cradle



Shale producers in the United States are struggling to meet growing domestic and international natural gas demand, according to an analysis by Reuters.The report concluded that a hotter-than-expected summer andhave left the nation's inventories below the seasonal average. It added thatThe latest data showed that the Permian Shale Basin, which contributes some 12% of US total gas output, and the rig count in the Permian,the news outlet reported.While American energy companies have been exporting liquified natural gas (LNG) to Europe at record rates, calls have emerged lately to reduce those supplies to make sure there is enough for the US market."With heating season around the corner in both Europe and the United States and with a lot of people in both places using gas for heating, the price outlook for gas does not look good from a consumer's perspective," Reuters wrote.The report noted that it is unlikely US gas prices will climb anywhere near European levels, "but they