In France, in order to face the energy crisis, France Televisions committed itself on Friday to raise awareness among the French on the gestures to be implemented to avoid power cuts this winter, by relaying in particular Ecowatt, the weather forecast of electricity, on its antennas.The president of the public broadcasting group, Delphine Ernotte, and her counterpart of RTE (Réseau de transport d'électricité), manager of the high and very high voltage lines, Xavier Piechaczyk, signed on Friday a "new partnership" in this sense.in the country thanks to a signal in three colors: green (normal), orange (tense), and red (very tense, synonymous with unavoidable blackouts if nothing is done to reduce consumption).In concrete terms,If it is not necessary to turn off the TV, not the most energy-intensive,explains Delphine Ernotte to AFP., says Xavier Piechaczyk, reminding that heating and cooking are very energy consuming.The public of France Télé, "4 out of 5 French people every week", will be made aware of these actions, especially during news programs or "weather and climate" bulletins, according to Delphine Ernotte, who claims a public service mission.It is not a question of "putting France at a standstill", only of "being careful when it is necessary", insists Xavier Piechaczyk, whoFor France Télé, this initiativeThe group is also committed to various internal energy-saving measures, such as turning off the lights in all its buildings after 9:30 p.m., and to, particularly with regard to their carbon footprint.