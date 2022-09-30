Polish MEP and former foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski has deleted a tweet in which he thanked the United States for apparently blowing up Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines. Sikorski still reckons the US had the "motive and the ability" to sabotage the lines.After the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines lost all pressure on Monday following a series of underwater explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm, Sikorski took to Twitter to gloat, posting a photo of a massive gas leak in the Baltic Sea and declaring, "Thank you, USA." He added that the apparent act of sabotage means that Russia will now need to negotiate with Ukraine and Poland to ensure the continued flow of gas to Europe.As of Thursday,he stated.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had suggested that Sikorsky's tweet amounted to an "official statement that this was a terrorist attack," whileThe Biden administration has not blamed the incident on any one culprit, although US officials have described it as an act of "apparent sabotage." Ukrainian officials and some Western media outlets have blamed Russia, accusations dismissed as "stupid" by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.US President Joe Biden claimed in February that the US would "end" Nord Stream 2 if Russian troops entered Ukraine, telling a reporter "I promise you, we will be able to do it." NATO carried out tests of underwater drones near Bornholm earlier this summer, and Zakharova pointed out on Thursday that the entire Baltic Sea was "packed full" of the bloc's military infrastructure.