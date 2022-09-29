The official reasoning they're giving to tell everyone to leave is to avoid getting conscripted in their mobilization effort but that logic only applies to dual citizens and this advisory is for all Americans.
I suspect the real reason they're telling everyone to leave is the risk of a full-blown war breaking out due to the US, Ukraine or Poland being responsible for the extremely stupid, belligerent alleged bombing of the pipelines.
From the US embassy in Moscow, "Security Alert for U.S. Citizens in Russia":
On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service.Our criminal neocon rulers are bringing us to the brink of World War III in defense of the corrupt puppet state known as the Ukraine.
Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on short notice. Overland routes by car and bus are still open. If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible. The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.
U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain. The Department of State provides information on commercial travel on the Information for U.S. Citizens in Russia - Travel Options Out of Russia page on travel.state.gov. This site also provides information on requirements for entering neighboring countries, procedures for travel on expired U.S. passports in some circumstances, and visa requirements for families with American and Russian citizen family members.
We remind U.S. citizens that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia. Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events. Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations.