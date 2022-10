The US Navy has been conducting multiple maneuvers in recent weeks in the area of ​​the suspected sabotage that led to three gas leaks from Nord Stream 1 and 2.On September 2, a US helicopter with the call sign FFAB123 made multiple sorties in the area.According to the site ads-b.nl, this call sign was used for 6 flights of a Sikorsky MH-60S helicopter that day.When the route of FFAB123 was superimposed on the map of the destruction of the two Nord Stream gas pipelines, a rather interesting result was obtained -Meanwhile, screenshots of other US aviation flights made on September 13 appeared on social networks.According to data from maritime traffic monitoring sites, it was located 30 kilometers from the site of the alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline and 50 kilometers from the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.Measuring stations in both Sweden and Denmark recorded strong underwater explosions in the same area as the gas leak on Monday, local media reported .