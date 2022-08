The poorly named Inflation Reduction Act, passed over the weekend by Senate Democrats, is slated to create positions for nearly 87,000 new IRS agents,This brings the total to nearly 170,000 under the bureau of tax collection. The cost of this new initiative will be about $80 billion, and it's all part of a bill meant to lower costs to Americans.This was noted as well by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who told The Post Millennial that "The bill is terrible. It's basically Joe Biden Build Back Better agenda, that a lot of Republicans called 'build that broke.""It's going to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, and it's going to arm... 70,000 of these IRS agents.""Now, they're not going to be targeting the elites — they're going to be targeting small business owners, probably conservatives, because we've seen that before, and a lot of individuals."This is the Biden administration. This is who they are. They claim to be helping people that not at all. They're America last and that's what their agenda is."However, the bill, passed on Sunday with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, will give extensive tax breaks to families looking to make pricey purchases such as transforming their homes to run on solar or other renewable energy resources and buying electric vehicles. China controls much of the renewable energy industry.After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a visit to Taiwan last week, China shut down talks with the US on a climate agenda and began increasing their fossil fuel capabilities. The Biden administration consistently has tried to cut back the fossil fuel industry in the US to replace it with resources that may be unable to handle the weight of Americans' energy needs.It raises taxes on all Americans except those earning between $10,000 and $30,000 annually, and it has provisions, through the IRS, to audit more middle-class Americans and to go after those with delinquent tax bills. Biden has consistently promised that Americans making less than $400,000 would see no new tax increases.