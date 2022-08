The Inflation Reduction Act passed the United States Senate on Sunday along party lines with Vice President Kamala Harris having to cast the tie breaking vote."On this vote the yeas are 50, the nays are 50, the Senate being equally divided, the Vice President votes in the affirmative. And the bill as amended, is passed," Harris announced.Democrats claim the size of the bill's budget will be made up by a 15 percent corporate minimum tax.The massive spending package raises taxes for everyone except those making between $10,000 and $30,000 per year, despite Joe Biden saying he would not raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year.Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi noted that the bill would only marginally reduce the Consumer Price Index, an economic gauge on the price consumers pay for goods and services, and even that slim savings won't be seen until the later half of the decade.