© Matt Cardy/Getty Images

One week after a federal judge ruled that Visa Inc. allegedly helped monetize child pornography through adult websites like Pornhub , the payment processing giant on Thursday said it would suspend its services with the advertising arm of Pornhub's parent company, MindGeek.Alfred Kelly, CEO of Visa, wrote in a blog post that the company "strongly disagree[s]" with the judge's decision, adding the allegations have mischaracterized its policies and practices.Kelly, who felt compelled as a father and grandfather to speak out, said Visa cards would no longer be able to purchase advertising on any sites affiliated with MindGeek.MindGeek's advertiser, TrafficJunky, which garners 4.6 billion daily ad impressions on the world's top adult websites, has indefinitely lost its "privileges" with Visa after the recent legal decision has created "new uncertainty" about the advertiser's role, Kelly wrote."Visa has longstanding rules and processes designed to uphold the integrity of our network," the CEO wrote. "We have taken this opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our requirements with respect to legal transactions with all acquiring institutions - those institutions that bring merchants to our network and hold direct relationships with them.""We have made it clear that acquirers and merchants who are unable to meet our standards and requirements are not welcome on our network," Kelly added.MindGeek issued a statement that said the court has not ruled on the veracity of the allegations and is required to assume all of the plaintiff's claims are true and accurate."When the court can actually consider the facts, we are confident the plaintiff's claims will be dismissed for lack of merit," a spokesperson from MindGeek told Variety. "MindGeek has zero tolerance for the posting of illegal content on its platforms and has instituted the most comprehensive safeguards in user-generated platform history."The online porn network operator also claims to have banned uploads from anyone who has not submitted government-issued identification that passes a third-party verification.MindGeek said it eliminated the ability to download free content, integrated several leading technology platforms and content moderation tools, and instituted digital fingerprinting of all videos found to violate its rules against non-consensual content and child sexual abuse."Policies to help protect against removed videos being reposted, expanded our moderation workforce and processes, and partnered with dozens of non-profit organizations around the world," MindGeek's spokesperson said. "Any insinuation that MindGeek does not take the elimination of illegal material seriously is categorically false.""Visa long supported the monetization of child sexual abuse, sex trafficking, rape, and image-based abuse images found on MindGeek-owned pornography websites by continuing to process payments for the company despite being put on notice by NCOSE and others of the abuse.," Dawn Hawkins, CEO of the non-profit, told The Daily Wire."If Visa cares about these issues as much as they say they do, Visa must suspend all payment processing services for XVideos, XHamster, and all pornography tube sites as well as their advertising arms, not only TrafficJunky," Hawkins said.