Joe Biden on Thursday defended his son, Hunter Biden, saying he was a 'good' guy who 'has done nothing but good things his whole life' even after he was made to pay child support to a stripper he impregnated out of wedlock.



Last month, Hunter Biden agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, who was a stripper at a Washington, DC, club that he frequented.



In November, DNA testing proved Biden, 49, as the father of Roberts' child, after she filed a paternity suit in May 2019 in Independence County, Arkansas.

The Biden Family wants America to believe that they are the typical hard working American family, but nothing could be further from the truth. Joe Biden said his son Hunter had done "nothing but good things his whole life" per the Daily Mail in a report on Valentine's day earlier this year. This all is on top of accusations of Hunter being involved in the Vice President's pay-for-play scandal around the world while the VP was in office.