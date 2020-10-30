Joe Biden said his son Hunter had done "nothing but good things his whole life" per the Daily Mail in a report on Valentine's day earlier this year:
Joe Biden on Thursday defended his son, Hunter Biden, saying he was a 'good' guy who 'has done nothing but good things his whole life' even after he was made to pay child support to a stripper he impregnated out of wedlock.Breitbart shared the following on Twitter:
Last month, Hunter Biden agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, who was a stripper at a Washington, DC, club that he frequented.
In November, DNA testing proved Biden, 49, as the father of Roberts' child, after she filed a paternity suit in May 2019 in Independence County, Arkansas.
Additional information uncovered this past week shows a different story.
On Monday it was uncovered that VP Biden and his wife colluded to suppress Hunter's actions with a certain minor. On Tuesday we uncovered information showing how Hunter put his family at risk for Russian Blackmail after participating in seedy actions in West Hollywood with at least one Russian woman. On Wednesday we reported that Hunter took pictures exposing himself in the presence of a minor. This morning we reported that Hunter was accused of "Walking Around Naked Watching Porn Masturbating and Doing Drugs" in front of a minor.
This all is on top of accusations of Hunter being involved in the Vice President's pay-for-play scandal around the world while the VP was in office. No Hunter does not appear to be all the VP claimed he was.
Today we completely destroy any idea that the Biden family and Hunter Biden are All American heroes. Hunter Biden not only was involved in depraved activities, he filmed them and took pictures of these events too and today we have evidence that he published and promoted these activities at the porn website PornHub.
Below you can see an image from Hunter's profile at Pornhub. Hunter established the user account RHEast where he called himself 'Harper'.
Comment: For the risque (although censored) images, go to the original article (NSFW).
We know this is Hunter's account and one of the reasons is because of the screen shot below where one of his pages bookmarked is "Joe Biden Smiling".
One of the women in the picture with the two girls on Hunter's PornHub account can also be traced back to a woman in a pool at a Hollywood location.
We've also tied another picture on his home page with another picture on his laptop. This account is not made up. It is Hunter's account.
A shocking piece of information in this squalid story is found on Hunter's site. The picture of the woman's behind on his PornHub home page is that of a family member! Hunter also includes pictures of that same woman within his account.
Below is the entire composite [Ed: see original article].
Why would the Biden family use Hunter as their bag man in their pay-to-play scheme? Hunter was an animal and a mess. He admittedly did drugs. He was with seedy people in seedy places yet the family did all they could to cover it all up.
This tells you all you need to know about Joe Biden's judgement. Joe Biden should never come close to the White House ever again.
