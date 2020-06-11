Society's Child
Pornhub shutdown petition for alleged sex trafficking videos receives over one million signatures
International Business Times
Tue, 09 Jun 2020 20:39 UTC
Anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait started the petition to put an end to the adult entertainment platform Pornhub. Mickelwait also wants to hold Pornhub's executives accountable for profiting from mass sex trafficking, rape and exploitation of women and minors.
As of late, the petition has already gathered 1,010,214 signatures and counting. According to Mickelwait, there are numerous sex trafficking and child rape films hosted on Pornhub.
For instance, one 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year was found on the site. There are 58 videos of her being raped and sexually abused on Pornhub.
Her trafficker, who was been seen with her in the videos, was identified using surveillance footage and is now facing a felony charge.
In February 2020, Rose Kalemba, 14, from Ohio was kidnapped at knifepoint. She was raped for 12 hours and it was recorded and uploaded onto the adult website, BBC reported.
According to Kalemba, she requested the site to remove her videos, but they did not listen to her pleas. They only took the videos down when she posed as a lawyer and threatened them with legal action.
The Sunday Times also investigated the adult website and found that it has "indecent images of children as young as three." The publication noted that the site says it bans content under 18 years old, but some videos of underage children have been there for years already. In fact, three of the worst clips that were flagged remained on the site 24 hours later.
"Pornhub has no reliable system in place to verify that those in the videos it hosts are not trafficked children being raped on film in order to line the pockets of its executives," the petition read.
"It's time to shut down super-predator site Pornhub and hold the executives behind it accountable."
The petition also wants CEO Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo of Mindgeek, the company that owns Pornhub, to be held accountable. It generates millions from advertising and membership revenues, but it has no system to verify the age and consent of those featured in the pornographic content.
Meanwhile, the "Normal People" producers also warned Pornhub over the 22-minute compilation of sex scenes from the TV series that was uploaded on the site. The adult site promptly responded and took down the video.
"We're hugely disappointed that excerpts from the series of 'Normal People' have been used in this way. It's both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it's deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team," said Ed Guiney, executive producer of "Normal People" and co-founder of Element Pictures.
Comment: See also:
- Time to shut Pornhub down
- Consumer giants Heinz and Unilever under fire for advertising on Pornhub
- Sex-streaming giant Pornhub will collect private data on all its UK users under new law
- Tension relief? Pornhub stats rocket in Hawaii after false ballistic missile alarm
- Civilized society: Russia bans Pornhub, YouPorn - Suggests citizens 'go meet someone in real life'
Xhampster is much better.
Sarcasm