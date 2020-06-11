© GETTY IMAGES / Ethan Miller



The petition to shut down Pornhub and hold its executives accountable for aiding sex trafficking has already received over one million signatures.As of late, the petition has already gathered 1,010,214 signatures and counting.According to Kalemba, she requested the site to remove her videos, but they did not listen to her pleas. They only took the videos down when she posed as a lawyer and threatened them with legal action."It's time to shut down super-predator site Pornhub and hold the executives behind it accountable."The petition also wants CEO Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo of Mindgeek, the company that owns Pornhub, to be held accountable. It generates millions from advertising and membership revenues, but it has no system to verify the age and consent of those featured in the pornographic content."We're hugely disappointed that excerpts from the series of 'Normal People' have been used in this way. It's both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it's deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team," said Ed Guiney, executive producer of "Normal People" and co-founder of Element Pictures.