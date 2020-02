© Getty Images

After quickly realizing they had just admitted to assisting in her being trafficked, the account deleted the tweets, but the evidence of the admission still exists in this tweet response and

in

others

.

In the last few months, there have been several shocking cases of sex trafficking and child rape films that were hosted on Pornhub. A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for a year was finally found after her mother was tipped off that her daughter was being featured in videos on the site —Her trafficker, who was seen in the videos raping the child, was identified using surveillance footage of him at a 7-Eleven where he was spotted with his victim. He is now facing a felony charge.You see, Pornhub is complicit in the trafficking of these women and minors and probably thousands more like them.In fact, all that is needed to upload pornography onto Pornhub is an email address. No government-issued ID is required, not even to become "verified" with their trusty blue checkmark that makes everything seem a-OK.I know this, because I tried it.One of the most-searched terms on Pornhub is "teen" pornography. The search will result in so many videos, which are constantly being added faster than any individual could watch them.A quick search for the word "teen" turns up titles such as "Young Girl Tricked," "Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed," "Tiny Petite Thai Teen," "Teen Little Girl First Time," on and on ad infinitum.Pornhub has no system in place to verify the girls (and I say "girls" because they are not women) in the videos it hosts are not trafficked children being raped on film in order to line the pockets of its executives.What all of this means is that at this very moment there could be hundreds, if not thousands, of videos of underage sex trafficking victims on Pornhub. If there could be, I can almost guarantee you there are. We already have evidence, and it is just the tip of the iceberg.Laila Mickelwait ( @LailaMickelwait ) is the director of abolition for Exodus Cry, as well as founder and president of New Reality International.