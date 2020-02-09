Society's Child
Time to shut Pornhub down
Washington Examiner
Sun, 09 Feb 2020 06:00 UTC
Her trafficker, who was seen in the videos raping the child, was identified using surveillance footage of him at a 7-Eleven where he was spotted with his victim. He is now facing a felony charge.
Also in recent news was the case of 22 women who were deceived and coerced by Michael Pratt, owner of GirlsDoPorn, into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. These women sued GirlsDoPorn and won a $12.7 million lawsuit against the company. According to a federal indictment, Pratt and his co-conspirators produced child pornography and trafficked a minor. Pratt reportedly fled the United States for New Zealand and is currently wanted on a federal warrant. But there are other individuals complicit in these crimes that should also be wanted by law enforcement — CEO Ferris Antoon and COO David Tassillo of Mindgeek, the Canadian-based company that owns Pornhub.
You see, Pornhub is complicit in the trafficking of these women and minors and probably thousands more like them.
Pornhub is generating millions in advertising and membership revenue with 42 billion visits and 6 million videos uploaded per year. Yet they have no system in place to reliably verify the age or consent of those featured in the pornographic content they host.
In fact, all that is needed to upload pornography onto Pornhub is an email address. No government-issued ID is required, not even to become "verified" with their trusty blue checkmark that makes everything seem a-OK.
I know this, because I tried it.
It took me under 10 minutes to create a user account and upload blank test content to the site, which went live instantly. I could have then gone on to become Pornhub-verified, and all I would need to do is send a photo of myself holding a paper with my username. That's it.
It is no surprise that Pornhub admitted to verifying the trafficked 15-year-old girl who was raped in 58 videos on their site. The official Twitter account for Pornhub wrote in response to the breaking story that the 15-year-old girl had been a verified member. After quickly realizing they had just admitted to assisting in her being trafficked, the account deleted the tweets, but the evidence of the admission still exists in this tweet response and in others.
One of the most-searched terms on Pornhub is "teen" pornography. The search will result in so many videos, which are constantly being added faster than any individual could watch them. Many feature girls that look 13 years old at best — girls with braces, pigtails, flat chests, no makeup, extremely young faces, holding teddy bears and licking lollipops, all while being aggressively penetrated. A quick search for the word "teen" turns up titles such as "Young Girl Tricked," "Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed," "Tiny Petite Thai Teen," "Teen Little Girl First Time," on and on ad infinitum.
Pornhub has no system in place to verify the girls (and I say "girls" because they are not women) in the videos it hosts are not trafficked children being raped on film in order to line the pockets of its executives.
What all of this means is that at this very moment there could be hundreds, if not thousands, of videos of underage sex trafficking victims on Pornhub. If there could be, I can almost guarantee you there are. We already have evidence, and it is just the tip of the iceberg.
It's time to shut down super-predator site Pornhub and hold the executive megapimps behind it accountable.
Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) is the director of abolition for Exodus Cry, as well as founder and president of New Reality International.
