Indeed, Pornhub's new policies will have the most devastating effects on marginalized pornographers. People of color and trans performers, for example, have found spaces for individual entrepreneurship online, in an industry that historically would rarely hire them. We must recognize that Pornhub's censorship and the move to restrict payment processing for all sex workers will have the most devastating effects on the most marginalized.

Earlier in December the internet pornography site Pornhub announced that it would be purging its site of certain material and deleting users and uploads from non-verified accounts, along with restricting downloads.The Canada-based pornography site responded to public pressure after this article and has, at least publicly, made moves that show they are going to reform their policies to prevent the distribution of that kind of content. Some are skeptical about trusting Pornhub, given their willingness to exploit and profit from sexual assault for years.Yes. This is a real headline. From a real publication.And I have one word:First off, the premise of the article is ridiculous. Salon is blaming the reforms on "The anti-porn religious lobby."Oh yes, the infamous bastion of religious puritanism known as the New York Times.I read the Salon article. I can't recommend you do the same, but let me pull a specific quote that really struck me.Not only does this new policy from Pornhub hurt "hundreds of thousands of pornographers," Salon has to make sure you know how woke they are, claiming that those most affected by the policy are "people of color and trans performers." That's right, not only is this policy anti-porn, and pro-religion, it's also anti-woke! The policy is obviously meant to target these marginalized pornographers.Oh! the horror!Sorry Salon, but putting more hurdles in the way of distributing dangerous and abusive pornography is not exactly my idea of a travesty of justice. It seems like a small step towards a solution to a huge problem that goes beyond the trafficking and abuse of women and children.Also if there is an anti-porn religious lobby, I guess you can sign me up.