The legislation will provide Polish nationals with the same rights as Ukrainians.The Ukrainian parliament (Verkhovna Rada) on Thursday adopted legislation allowing Poles to legally stay in the country for one and a half years without needing to obtain any special permits while enjoying similar rights as Ukrainians.The bill on 'special guarantees' for Polish nationals was supported by 283 MPs, according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak. The law, once signed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, will provide Poles with the right to employment, economic activity, education, and medical care, as well as making them eligible for some social benefits.In May, Zelensky's office stated that Ukraine would grant 'special status' to Poles as a gesture of gratitude. Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Poland has welcomed the biggest number of Ukrainian refugees (as of now, more than 1.2 million, according to the UNHCR) and provided them with the right to stay legally for 18 months."Without firing a shot, Zelensky let the Poles into Ukraine, who had been dreaming about this for centuries," Kovitidi said.