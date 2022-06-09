Society's Child
New survey shows attitudes of Poles to Ukrainians
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 21:13 UTC
A recent survey has found that, while most people in Poland are favorable to Ukrainians and support sending weapons and food to the country, many are against granting Ukrainian refugees financial and social benefits, Polish news outlet Rzeczpospolita reports this week.
The poll, which was conducted by the University of Warsaw between April and May, found that a majority of Poles were supportive of very broad aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, and were generally satisfied with the assistance their country has provided to Kiev so far.
However, opinions turned out to be rather split on whether or not Warsaw should be doing even more to help the neighboring country. While most people were in support of providing humanitarian support to Ukraine, such as sending material food and clothing, only one in seven Poles were in favor of granting Ukrainian refugees the same social and financial benefits as Polish citizens.
Meanwhile, according to Dr Robert Staniszewski, who led the research, 59% of respondents said they had nothing against granting access to free medical care for Ukrainians and 51% supported handing refugees a one-time lump sum.
Also, less than 30% of respondents agreed to having Ukrainians stay in Poland permanently, while 64.2% said they are ready to help the refugees until the day they can safely return to their country.
Ultimately, Rzeczpospolita's report summarizes that Poles are willing to help Ukrainians with everything except money and sending Polish soldiers to fight for Kiev - which was the second-least popular form of assistance, according to the respondents.
Dr Staniszewski also noted that Poland's attitude towards Ukraine has significantly improved since the conflict with Russia began in late February, adding that 81% of respondents say they have no problem with Ukrainians living in Poland and 64% said they would not object to their son or daughter marrying a Ukrainian.
"So why is it that, when it comes to money, do we not want to share?" the outlet asks.
Marcin Duma, a public opinion researcher, told Rzeczpospolita that while Ukrainians are being seen in a more positive light, domestic problems like inflation still take priority for most Poles.
"Today it is appropriate to like Ukrainians, and in the last two or three years we started to change our attitude towards them, when there were many of them in Poland and it suddenly turned out that they are people like us," Duma explained.
"War, compassion, their bravery, they did them justice. But now, when we start asking respondents in our research, a positive attitude is not so obvious and common. We hear: inflation here, high prices, everyone is in a losing position, and yet, they come and they don't have to work, but they still get benefits."
Duma noted that the sight of a good car with Ukrainian number plates, free transport, accommodation in hotels and boarding houses - all this pricks the eyes of the Poles. She added that the war in Ukraine has become a part of everyday life, and that people cannot be expected to maintain an emotional level as high as it was in the initial months of the conflict.
"We will strive more and more to maintain our standard of living without incurring costs," she concluded.
Comment: Ukraine has managed to garner a great deal of sympathy for those fleeing the consequences of Zelensky's disastrous decisions. However those who left first were not only the the best position financially to leave, have also been arrogant about the aid they've received.
Duma noted that the sight of a good car with Ukrainian number plates, free transport, accommodation in hotels and boarding houses - all this pricks the eyes of the Poles.Yeah, the Czechs too! Seems like all the "refugees" drive expensive cars, BMW, Mercedes, Audi, high price VW and all new. Let the jewish actor Zelensky take care of the trash he created.
I see on the street are mothers with children who don't drive these cars.Yep, I've seen the same, the one that sticks in my mind had on a black designer hoody with " I'm Ukrainian" printed in big gold letters, pushing a Thule stroller! I suppose it's like any relief effort, there is always people looking for a free handout along with those who truly need help.
Kids.
Ukrainian children relate to the same classes as Polish children, they have no idea how one learns there without knowing the language. Recently, they have been adjusting well, catching Poland very quickly what is going on in the street.
Recently, on the street, I heard two Polish schoolgirls passing by. One says to the other: "And they keep telling me to make them curse in Polish ..." :-))
Mothers who arrived in the beginning in gray clothes were quite recognizable. Now, however, they blended in with the crowd, they bought fashionable clothes that are harder to recognize.
But feel that they are afraid, they tend to cut off the conversation when you walk by them. They will continue their conversation in Ukrainian only after they have moved away sufficiently. Now this reflex is fading away.
The article says something like: ".... many of them in Poland and it suddenly turned out that they are people like us ...."
Someone forgot to add that the same as the Russians :-))))
When it comes to money, it is a government move that causes such reactions from Poles.
First of all, it cannot be that a family from Ukraine gets more than a Polish pensioner!
It cannot be that they get everything for free. People hoped that this situation would last for several months, so nobody protested, but now the situation looks completely different.
It seems that someone wants to make a "100 years" war out of this war, and that changes the situation.
Another thing is that the thing seems to be arranged by the government. From the outset, these people weren't accommodated in empty hotels or in schools somewhere, or any large buildings were rented for them.
A program called "take a Ukrainian home" was created consciously.
It was done so quickly and neatly that I am sure it was agreed upon in advance.
They were supposed to blend in with the Poles.
To sum up, Poles are a very welcoming nation, but it is also not a stupid nation.
People are starting to realize that someone has taken advantage of their willingness to help :-))))
This is the truth about Poland, Poles and Ukrainians today. Greetings from Poland.