Intelligence obtained by Russia suggests thatMoscow's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergey Naryshkin has said.According to the alleged plan, the first stage of this "reunification" will seeNaryshkin outlined in a statement on Thursday.The details of the operation are now being discussed between Warsaw and the US government, he claimed, adding thatand only volunteer states taking part.Warsaw has so far been unable to find any other nations to join its cause, he added. But the Polish authorities are unconcerned by this, as they want toDespite their publicly declared goal of countering Moscow, the Polish troops would be deployed in parts of Ukraine where they'll have almost no chance of engaging Russian forces, Naryshkin explained.According to Russian data,Poland's intelligence services are apparently now searching for "reliable" members of the Kiev elite, who would be willing to form a pro-Warsaw counterbalance to Ukrainian nationalists.he claimed. In this case,the spy chief continued.The plan appears to be an attempt, he pointed out, toand saw Western nations accept Warsaw's right to occupy, in the first instance, parts of Ukraine to protect its people from the "Bolshevik threat" and, later, to include those areas into the Polish state.Ukraine's western frontiers were last redrawn after World War II when Poland agreed to part with the Eastern Galicia region and most of Volhynia, which were incorporated into the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Warsaw was compensated with land which had previously been part of Germany, most notably gaining the port city of Gdansk (Danzig).Nazi Germany invaded Poland in August 1939, paving the way for a six-year occupation, which ended in 1945 when the Polish lands were liberated by the Red Army.In 1943, Eastern Galicia and Volhynia became the scene of mass killings perpetrated by the Ukrainian nationalist groups OUN-UPA (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists - Ukrainian Insurgent Army), which collaborated with the Nazis. Up to 100,000 people, mostly Poles and Jews, are believed to have been murdered back then.A few years ago the Polish parliament recognized the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists against the Poles during WWII as "genocide." Members of the leadership which authorised the atrocities are now regarded as national heroes in Ukraine.