© Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto/Getty Images



cutting off such imports immediately could cause "mass unemployment, poverty, people who can't heat their homes."

Austria admitted on Saturday that it simply cannot afford to ban imports of Russian gas.

Ukraine given more weapons to defend 'Polish sovereignty'

Poland has launched a campaign called 'Stop Russia now!' to "remind" other European Union members about the situation in Ukraine and convince them to introduce tougher sanctions against Moscow, its Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Saturday.The campaign, which will also include social media posts, according to the prime minister, "has to contribute decisively to, helplessness, that it is not a Europe of defeat," he has added.Morawiecki has said, adding that the campaign is aimed at "awakening the conscience" of the bloc.Photos placed on the mobile billboards by the Polish authorities juxtapose the devastation of Ukrainian cities against peaceful life in Europe. Every billboard also has a slogan reading "Stop Russia now!" A separate billboard says that "blood oil fuels Russia's genocide of Ukraine."to stop the war in Ukraine," Morawiecki told the media during a press conference at the National Stadium in Warsaw, speaking about his upcoming visit to European capitals and the aims of the campaign.The prime minister has, adding that restrictions might have some effect, but only in the long run.The move comes as Washington and Brussels are reportedly discussing sanctions designed to hit Russia's energy sector. So far, Western nations have mostly targeted Russian finances and banking, while the EU has also banned Russia's coal imports.While the US introduced a total ban on energy from Russia, which was echoed by Canada, Australia, and Japan, EU member states have been split on the matter. Many European nations largely dependent on Russia's energy imports opposed an outright immediate ban on Russian oil and gas., arguing it could drastically increase global oil prices and harm economies in Europe and beyond.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.Writing on Twitter, Muller referred to the announcement made by his country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier on Saturday."Poland has provided Ukraine with weapons worth around 7 billion PLN [Polish zloty]... This isThe statement seems to be reiterating Morawiecki's idea that in fighting the "totalitarian Russian regime," Ukrainians are defending their neighbors and the whole of Europe., for Europe, for freedom, for peace in Europe and everyone should be aware of this all the time," Morawiecki said during a press conference in Warsaw.As Ukraine cannot fight Russian forces "without a huge amount of weaponry," including heavy equipment, Morawiecki said, Poland is trying to help it "with all of this."His remarks reflect the position of Ukrainian officials, who say that by fighting Russian forces Ukraine is defending not only itself but also bolstering the security of the European Union and NATO and therefore needs "weapons, weapons and weapons."The Polish leader's announcement came as Ukrainian President VolodymyrJust a few days prior, however, Zelensky's advisor Mikhail Podolyak had criticized EU members for sending Kiev the "wrong" weapons and complained that aid deliveries had been far too slow.Meanwhile,Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.