Comment: Apparently the mainstream media onslaught is not enough.
Morawiecki has also said he would himself travel to EU capitals to remind decision makers "what is happening in Ukraine." The campaign, which will also include social media posts, according to the prime minister, "has to contribute decisively to ensuring that Europe is not a Europe of indifference, helplessness, that it is not a Europe of defeat," he has added. Nations in western and southern Europe are willing to return to "normality" too "soon," Morawiecki has said, adding that the campaign is aimed at "awakening the conscience" of the bloc.
Comment: The real reason Morawiecki is touring Europe is to whip up hysteria and call for more billions, weapons, and sanctions, in the war on Russia.
Photos placed on the mobile billboards by the Polish authorities juxtapose the devastation of Ukrainian cities against peaceful life in Europe. Every billboard also has a slogan reading "Stop Russia now!" A separate billboard says that "blood oil fuels Russia's genocide of Ukraine."
"Germany, France, Austria, Italy: these countries must do as much as possible to stop the war in Ukraine," Morawiecki told the media during a press conference at the National Stadium in Warsaw, speaking about his upcoming visit to European capitals and the aims of the campaign.
The prime minister has admitted that sanctions imposed by the EU, US and their allies so far have had little effect on Russia. "Look at the ruble exchange rate; what is happening with the Russian economy. Nothing special is happening there," he said, adding that restrictions might have some effect, but only in the long run.
Morawiecki then called for "crushing sanctions ... much stronger than those that have been imposed." The move comes as Washington and Brussels are reportedly discussing sanctions designed to hit Russia's energy sector. So far, Western nations have mostly targeted Russian finances and banking, while the EU has also banned Russia's coal imports.
While the US introduced a total ban on energy from Russia, which was echoed by Canada, Australia, and Japan, EU member states have been split on the matter. Many European nations largely dependent on Russia's energy imports opposed an outright immediate ban on Russian oil and gas.
Comment: Just a few weeks ago the US increased its crude oil exports from Russia.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck warned in March that cutting off such imports immediately could cause "mass unemployment, poverty, people who can't heat their homes." Austria admitted on Saturday that it simply cannot afford to ban imports of Russian gas.
Comment: Either Morawiecki doesn't know this, or he does and doesn't care; whichever it is, by calling for harsher sanctions Morawiecki is clearly not fit for purpose.
Even the US has been cautious about the possibility of an EU-wide oil and gas embargo against Russia, arguing it could drastically increase global oil prices and harm economies in Europe and beyond.
Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.
The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.
Ukraine given more weapons to defend 'Polish sovereignty'
Writing on Twitter, Muller referred to the announcement made by his country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier on Saturday.
"Poland has provided Ukraine with weapons worth around 7 billion PLN [Polish zloty]... This is over 1.7 billion dollars to defend Ukrainian, Polish and European sovereignty!" Muller said.
The statement seems to be reiterating Morawiecki's idea that in fighting the "totalitarian Russian regime," Ukrainians are defending their neighbors and the whole of Europe.
"They are fighting for us, for Europe, for freedom, for peace in Europe and everyone should be aware of this all the time," Morawiecki said during a press conference in Warsaw.
Comment: Ukraine is certainly being sacrificed for some group, but it isn't for the average European citizen.
As Ukraine cannot fight Russian forces "without a huge amount of weaponry," including heavy equipment, Morawiecki said, Poland is trying to help it "with all of this."
Comment: Russia is neutralising much of the weaponry soon after it's being delivered; Western citizens are picking up the tab.
His remarks reflect the position of Ukrainian officials, who say that by fighting Russian forces Ukraine is defending not only itself but also bolstering the security of the European Union and NATO and therefore needs "weapons, weapons and weapons."
The Polish leader's announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev has finally started to receive from its partners the type of weapons which it has requested.
Just a few days prior, however, Zelensky's advisor Mikhail Podolyak had criticized EU members for sending Kiev the "wrong" weapons and complained that aid deliveries had been far too slow.
Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned NATO against sending arms to Ukraine and stated that it would consider arms convoys to be legitimate targets. It also says that "pumping up" Ukraine with weapons will only lead to more casualties.
