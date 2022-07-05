SOTT Earth Changes Summary - June 2022: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Mon, 04 Jul 2022 20:52 UTC
There were unprecedented summer snowfalls in central Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan that dumped historic accumulations in Samangan province, killing cattle and damaging seasonal crops.
1,000 people died, and 1,500 were wounded after a 5.9M earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan, compounding the struggle in a nation already affected by a food crisis.
China's Sichuan province was hit by a shallow 6.1M earthquake that took the lives of at least four people and wounded 14 others.
Extreme storms, floods, and landslides wreaked havoc around the world this month.
Half a million people have been affected by the heaviest downpour in 60 years, triggering floods and landslides in Guangdong, China. The record-breaking event caused the evacuation of 177,600 people, destroyed 1,729 houses, and damaged 27.13 hectares of crops.
Meanwhile, unusually heavy floods and landslides affected over 2 million people in the provinces of Hunan and Jiangxi in China after days of heavy rain. At least 32 died, 2,700 houses collapsed, around 286,000 people were evacuated, and 76,300 hectares of cropland were heavily damaged.
In northeastern India and Bangladesh, at least 18 people died, and 2 million homes were destroyed as massive floods ravaged the area.
Furthermore, lightning in parts of Bangladesh killed at least nine people.
At least 17 people died after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Meghalaya, Assam, and Sikkim, India. Parts of Meghalaya recorded more than 31 inches of rain in 24 hours, leaving a broad path of destruction. 150 people died, and 200,000 were displaced. In Assam, 5 million were affected by heavy floods of overflowing rivers.
Strong winds and thunderstorms, heavy rain, floods, and hail wreaked havoc across France from June 3rd to 5th. 65 departments across the country were affected, thousands of homes lost power, and at least one person died in flood waters in Rouen. 15 people were injured across the country.
For the first time in more than 20 years, Météo-France issued orange level alerts for almost all departments in the country.
Huge hail also left a mark around the world this month. Texas, Wisconsin, Mexico City, Germany, Italy, and Budapest, were the most affected.
All that, and more, in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary:
