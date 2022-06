A female inmate at the Central California Facility for Women has come forward with a sworn declaration of having been eyewitness to the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault that took place within the institution.Incarcerated woman Mimi Le has provided a sworn declaration to lawyers at the Women's Liberation Front (WoLF) to be included in WoLF's case against the State of California . The evidence was given exclusively to Reduxx for review in advance of WoLF's latest filing.Le explains that on May 19, a female inmate was taken to a medical-administrative building in the facility by staff after other female inmates reported that she had been raped. Le describes personally witnessing the woman as being "barely conscious," and that less than one hour later, she was taken out of her cell on a stretcher under a Code 3 medical alert - one that signifies an inmate is unresponsive and unable to be revived using immediate methods.In her testimony, Le goes on to state that as a representative of the Inmates Advisory Council, she attempted to establish contact with correctional staff in an attempt to clarify details about the alleged assault.Le describes the fear and upset that quickly spread through the women after the man's threat, and how she attempted to calm the other inmates down."This was very triggering and saddening for everybody. To be threatened by a man with doing a thing that he can do, that he is capable of doing, that he may already have done to other women, is terrifying," Le writes in her declaration, "They were concerned and discussed how to protect themselves; I convinced them to just go to their rooms while I asked for an update from the Captain to figure out how to proceed."Le says that she approached correctional staff to understand what would be done about Robertson's threats and behavior towards the women.Disturbingly, just after the rape threats were issued, Robertson was quickly and quietly moved to the California Institution for Women — a lower security women's correctional facility in the state.Speaking to Reduxx on Le's testimony, WoLF Executive Director Mahri Irvine expressed disappointment at the lack of protections incarcerated women are being afforded since SB-132 came into effect.Irvine says WoLF has been sounding the alarm about how vulnerable incarcerated women are, continuing: "As the months pass by, more and more sexual assaults are being reported in prisons across the country —According to Irvine, prison administrators in California are routinely failing to prevent sexual violence in prison, and also failing to implement trauma-informed responses to sexual assault reports.In California's prisons, 33.8% of trans-identified male inmates are registered sex offenders, with the Bureau of Prisons confirming that the incarcerated sex offender population is responsible for up to 50% of rapes that occur within the prison system.