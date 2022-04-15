Edna Mahan, the only women's prison in the Garden State, does not require transgender inmates to proceed with reassignment surgery in order to be housed at the correctional.

Two women at New Jersey's only all-women's prison have both fallen pregnant after having sex with transgender inmates.The pregnant women, who were not identified, are housed at the embattled Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, in Clinton, which New Jersey Governor announced plans to close last year.Prison bosses said that in both instances, the sex was consensual.It is unclear if the women had sex with the same transgender inmate, or if it was two different inmates., and over 800 women altogether.An investigation has been launched.The correctional facility began to house transgender women - including those that have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery - last year.DOC's external affairs executive director Dan Sperrazza also told NJ.com that the pregnant women had engaged in intercourse willingly, following several accusations of abuse at the jail.'While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody,' Sperrazza said.The union representing correctional officers at the facility issued a statement decrying the policy allowing transgender females to be incarcerated at Edna Mahan.The policy also offers greater protections for transgender, intersex and nonbinary people in state prisons, most importantly by housing them based on the gender they identify with rather than by sex assigned at birth.Pat-down searches or strip searches by transgender women by male officers will be prohibited. The policy will be maintained for at least one year, according to the ACLU.In recent years, Edna Mahan has grappled with reports of widespread abuses and systemic failures.Several corrections officers at the prison have pleaded guilty or been convicted of sexual abuse and misconduct in recent years, and last year a Department of Justice report concluded officials failed to take action to prevent rampant abuse at the facility despite being aware of systemic problems.Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks resigned after the report. Governor Phil Murphy said he would close the prison shortly after.Guards regularly called prisoners disparaging names, graphically commented on their appearances, and remarked on their sexual inclinations.The report also found that when inmates reported abuse, the response could be retaliatory, with inmates being subjected to body orifice scanners and then being placed into solitary confinement.One inmate was allegedly punched 28 times, according to state prosecutors.