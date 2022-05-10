Society's Child
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issues 'CALL TO ARMS' over US Supreme Court
The Post Millennial
Tue, 10 May 2022 05:35 UTC
Lightfoot tweeted Monday night, "To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community — the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms."
Lightfoot added, "We will not surrender our rights without a fight — a fight to victory!"
Many on social media pounced on the statement and slammed the mayor for what many said was a call for violence.
In contrast, during the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, Lightfoot tweeted, "I am in disbelief with what is unfolding in D.C. right now. President Trump and his enablers incited this violence. Shame on every elected official in Congress and elsewhere who fomented this anti-democratic insurrection by extremists. This is not democracy. This is a disgrace."
She added, "To every staffer, elected official, and Capitol employee: please stay safe."
Liz Wheeler noted, "Excuse me I thought it was illegal to incite an insurrection? Let me ask Trump... OH WAIT he was kicked off Twitter for farrrrrr less than this Lightfoot tweet calling people to arms against SCOTUS."
Twitter suspended former President Donald Trump from the platform after the January 6 riot saying, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."
According to Twitter's Rules and Policies, Lightfoot's tweet violates the "violence" category, which the according to the platform, "You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence. Learn more about our violent threat and glorification of violence policies."
Lightfoot's Monday night "call to arms" came after activists spent the weekend marching to the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
On Monday evening, activists marched to the home of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft decision. Alito and his family were moved to an undisclosed location over the weekend to ensure their safety.
Lightfoot's tweet also came after law enforcement announced that a Sunday morning fire at the Madison headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action, a local pro-life group, appears to have been the work of arsonists.
According to a statement, "Madison police and arson investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but police confirmed at least one Molotov cocktail was thrown at the office during the incident."
In response to the arson attack Lightfoot said earlier in the day, "we can never, ever sanction any kind of violence... regardless of what the motivation is."
She added, "Our democracy is imperiled when people believe, for whatever reason, that they have the right to take up arms or violence against people with whom they disagree... What we can do is rally and organize and use the tools of our democracy to make sure that we're safeguarding the rights of all of us. That's why this Justice For All Pledge is so critically important for us as a city."
Earlier Monday, the embattled mayor announced a "Justice For All Pledge" and dedicated $500,000 towards access to abortion care in her city including transportation and lodging for women coming in from out of state. She declared Chicago an "island of reproductive freedom" and a "safe haven" for the Midwest.
Outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday indicated that the White House supports keeping pro-abortion protests legal and peaceful, and for defending the country's judges against threats and pressure. "POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism," tweeted Psaki on Monday. She added, "Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
When Psaki was asked on Friday about the planned protests outside the justices homes, she said "The President believes in peaceful protest."
"He believes that's part of our democracy and part of the history of the United States in this country," Psaki continued. "But he also respects and understands the independence of the third branch of government. And I mean, obviously the Justice Department, but also the role of the Supreme Court and what they play. So I wouldn't say he has a view on that. He believes in peaceful protest, but they're going to make decisions they make and we're not going to prejudge the final opinion."
This is a developing story.
Comment: It seems so easy to amp people up based on a misunderstanding of what bills and legal motions actually mean. We saw this with the infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill which had absolutely nothing to do with what almost everyone who protested it thought it meant. And now we see it with the possible overturning of Roe vs. Wade. All this does is return the decision of the legal status of abortion to the state rather than have it enforced at the federal level. How many people out there protesting are aware of this?
See also: