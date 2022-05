Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a "call to arms" in reaction to the leak of the US Supreme Court draft ruling which could overturn Roe v Wade.Many on social media pounced on the statement and slammed the mayor for what many said was a call for violence.In contrast, during the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, Lightfoot tweeted, "I am in disbelief with what is unfolding in D.C. right now. President Trump and his enablers incited this violence. Shame on every elected official in Congress and elsewhere who fomented this anti-democratic insurrection by extremists. This is not democracy. This is a disgrace."She added, "To every staffer, elected official, and Capitol employee: please stay safe."Liz Wheeler noted, "Excuse me I thought it was illegal to incite an insurrection? Let me ask Trump... OH WAIT he was kicked off Twitter for farrrrrr less than this Lightfoot tweet calling people to arms against SCOTUS."Twitter suspended former President Donald Trump from the platform after the January 6 riot saying , "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."On Monday evening, activists marched to the home of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft decision. Alito and his family were moved to an undisclosed location over the weekend to ensure their safety.In response to the arson attack Lightfoot said earlier in the day , "we can never, ever sanction any kind of violence... regardless of what the motivation is."Earlier Monday, the embattled mayor announced a " Justice For All Pledge " and dedicated $500,000 towards access to abortion care in her city including transportation and lodging for women coming in from out of state. Outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday indicated that the White House supports keeping pro-abortion protests legal and peaceful, and for defending the country's judges against threats and pressure. "POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism," tweeted Psaki on Monday. She added, " Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society , and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."When Psaki was asked on Friday about the planned protests outside the justices homes, she said "The President believes in peaceful protest.""He believes that's part of our democracy and part of the history of the United States in this country," Psaki continued. "But he also respects and understands the independence of the third branch of government. And I mean, obviously the Justice Department, but also the role of the Supreme Court and what they play. So I wouldn't say he has a view on that. He believes in peaceful protest, but they're going to make decisions they make and we're not going to prejudge the final opinion."This is a developing story.