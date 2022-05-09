Society's Child
Pro-abortion activists descend upon homes of SCOTUS justices
The Post Millennial
Sun, 08 May 2022 05:38 UTC
Activists had vowed to protest outside the homes of those justices who were part of the majority opinion drafted by Justice Samuel Alito.
The activists gathered in evening light outside Brett Kavanaugh's home chanted "we will not go back" and picketed with signs. Kavanaugh was the subject of often violent protests during his confirmation hearing in 2018 after he was Trump's first nominee to the court.
A report from legal analyst Jonathan Turley reported that it was Kavanaugh's neighbor that was organizing a protest outside his home.
"You don't care if people die," said protestors gathered in the rain outside of Chief Justice Robert's house.
"Keep abortion safe and legal!" They chanted, with pink coat hangers drawn in chalk on the street.
Once officers appeared on the scene outside Kavanaugh's house, activists began to vacate the area.
The group Ruth Sent Us has mapped out exact locations of the homes of Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch on their website, and announced plans to protest.
When the White House had been asked about the President's thoughts on protesters demonstrating outside the homes of justices, outgoing Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "The President believes in peaceful protest."
"He believes that's part of our democracy and part of the history of the United States in this country," Psaki continued. "But he also respects and understands the independence of the third branch of government. And I mean, obviously the Justice Department, but also the role of the Supreme Court and what they play. So I wouldn't say he has a view on that. He believes in peaceful protest, but they're going to make decisions they make and we're not going to prejudge the final opinion."
Conservatives posited that there would be little liberal media coverage of the protests outside the justices homes would get little coverage compared to the virulent and negative coverage of parents who stated their views on their children's educations at school board meetings.
According to the Code of Virginia: "Any person who shall engage in picketing before or about the residence or dwelling place of any individual, or who shall assemble with another person or persons in a manner which disrupts or threatens to disrupt any individual's right to tranquility in his home, shall be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor."
