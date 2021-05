© Tom Brenner/Reuters



"over the last four years critical rights like the right to healthcare and the right to choose have been under withering and extreme attack, including through draconian state laws.



"The president and the vice president are devoted to ensuring that every American has access to health care including reproductive health care regardless of their income, race, health insurance status or immigration status. As such, the president committed to codifying Roe ... unrelated ... to the outcome of this case."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden is "committed to codifying" Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion, after theDuring a press briefing, Psaki declined to comment on the Supreme Court's decision to hear the case, which involves a Mississippi law passed in 2018 that bans abortions after 15 weeks with limited exceptions. She claimed, however, thatThe case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, asks whether all pre-viability restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional.The Mississippi law was blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as under existing precedent,"It is well past time for the Court to revisit the wisdom of the viability bright-line rule," Mississippi attorney general Lynn Fitch wrote in a brief filed with the justices.It will be the first abortion case to be argued before the Supreme Court since Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed, creating a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.