Russia has a different character, we'll never give up on our love for our Motherland, on our faith and traditional values and customs of our ancestors; on respect for all peoples and cultures.

Moscow should not repeat the mistakes of the Soviet leadership of 1940-1941. Back then, he explained, the USSR tried not to provoke Nazi Germany by

"refraining or postponing the most urgent and obvious preparations it had to make to defend itself from an imminent attack."

As a result, the president continued, the moment was lost and the country was not prepared to counter the invasion.

Launching the offensive was "the only right decision," Russian President insisted at the annual Victory Day paradeRussia's military operation in Ukraine was a preemptive move against future aggression, President Vladimir Putin has outlined during his address at the Victory Day parade in Red Square in Moscow on Monday.Putin not only praised the achievement of the Soviet people during World War II, but also addressed the Kremlin's reasons for the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev.he claimed.the president explained."Russia gave a preemptive rebuff to aggression - this was a forced, timely and the only right decision by a sovereign, strong and independent country," he added, referring to the launch of the military operation."Despite all the disagreements in international relations, Russia has always advocated the creation of a system of equal and indivisible security," Putin continued.He cited Moscow's attempts to engage in dialogue on security guarantees with Washington late last year, which failed to yield results.he elaborated. There were open preparations for a punitive operation in the Donbass and "an invasion of our historical lands, including Crimea," Putin insisted, adding that Kiev also announced plans to restore its nuclear capabilities.Since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, the US has increasingly spoken of 'American exceptionalism,' Putin pointed out. By spreading those ideas, Washington is "humiliating not only the whole world, but also its satellites,," he insisted.But the West has apparently decided to "cancel" those values, with such "moral degradation becoming the basis for cynical falsifications of the history of World War II, and the incitement of Russophobia," he said."We know that American veterans, who wanted to come to the parade in Moscow, were basically banned from doing so," Putin added. But he pointed out that Russia remembered the feats of the US servicemen and their contribution to victory in World War II.Returning to the military operation in Ukraine, the president illustrated that "the self-defense forces of the Donbass Republics together with the Russian military are fighting on their land... for the Motherland, for its future,."Announcing the "special military operation" on February 24, Putin said thatPutin said.