This is an astonishing admission.
It's essentially an acknowledgement that medical bureaucrats, unelected and unaccountable to the people as they were and are, serving at the pleasure of the White House executive as they did, tried to strong-arm the president of the United States into obeying and abiding their dictates to the point of secretly arranging to walk if they didn't get their way — if Trump decided to send one packing.
That's deep-state politicking, folks.
That's what Trump pledged to fight when he was elected — and largely why he was elected.
And that's the type of elitist and arrogant bureaucracy that the American people — at least the patriotic, freedom-loving American people — bucked for more than two years, after being ordered to stay home, stay off the streets, stay out of work, stay away from schools and churches, shut up and sit down and wait for the stimulus check to come in the mail.
Fauci was and still is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Redfield was the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hahn was the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
And Birx served as the coordinator of Trump's COVID task force — meaning, she worked directly for Trump.
"I actually wasn't worried about myself being fired because I was dual-hatted, and I would go back to the State Department and my [President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief coordinator] job full time," Birx said on ABC News.
"I was very worried about Bob [Redfield] and Steve [Hahn] because you [could] hear I the hallways how people were talking about them," she continued. "And so, I went to the vice president multiple times to call Bob and Steve because I was worried about them feeling like they were at that risk. And I was very clear to the chief of staff that if anything happened to Bob or Steve, we would all leave."
In other words: Fire my friends, and politically speaking, you're in hot water, Mr. Trump.
The money quote?
"I wanted [Hahn] to know that I had his back, no matter what," Birx said.
That right there is the problem with bureaucrats: they have each other's backs, when they're really supposed to have the backs of the American citizens.
Birx, as well as Redfield, as well as Fauci, as well as Hahn, as well as all the other medical experts who were trusted to give solid, scientific advice to the president and to the people of the United States on matters tied to COVID-19 — all these unelected, unaccountable-to-the-voters bureaucrats should have served humbly, respecting the boundaries of their public offices, respecting the fact that at any moment in time, they rightfully could be asked to step aside; that yes, Trump had that authority.
But they were arrogant.
They are arrogant.
And they were and are elitist, and therefore, not only think they know best, but actually believe they deserve to force what they think best onto the president of the United States, onto the good and free people of America, onto even the world's citizens if given the chance.
And they're so bold about their own perceived magnificence, they don't even mind admitting for all the world to see, on national television and in a book, that they engaged in quiet deep state politicking against the president of the United States at a time of national crisis for the people of the United States.
Birx should be tossed from government for such blatant politicization of her office. At the least, she should apologize to Trump for such treachery.
But instead, she'll be coddled by most in the media and elevated as a hero of the left who dared to take on the nefarious, dastardly, damaging Donald Trump.
In the end, though, Birx revealed herself for what she is: a friend of her elitist friends, an enemy of the Constitution — and that makes her an enemy of freedom-loving Americans.
Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast "Bold and Blunt" by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking here. Her latest book, Socialists Don't Sleep: Christians Must Rise Or America Will Fall, is available by clicking here.
Comment: Dr. Birx, once second to only Fauci in power, has been off the radar for some time now. Here's a trip down memory lane: