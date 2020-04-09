© Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

anyone who tests positive for the virus and dies would be included in their numbers of coronavirus deaths

If someone dies with COVID-19, we are counting that.

reads

CDC guidance

The most concerning possible explanation is that people stay home and suffer rather than risk coming to the hospital and getting infected with coronavirus. This theory suggests that Covid-19 has instilled fear of face-to-face medical care. As a result, many people with urgent health problems may be opting to remain at home rather than call for help.