Dr. Birx: "Many of you have done the analysis of the same models that we utilized. And if you do the models of the models you end up with that range... and they have consistently decreased the mortality... That is modeled on what America is doing. That is happening."

include mitigation from the American public!

Oh dear, she's starting to sound like Joe Biden!On Wednesday Dr. Deborah Birx again stated the "models of the models" wereHere is video of Dr. Birx from Wednesday's press conference.Ten days ago on Sunday Dr. Deborah Birx spoke at the daily White House coronavirus press conference.Dr. Birx said the Task Force is reevaluating numbers and is in agreement with the Chris Murray study that was released last Thursday.The Chris Murray and IHME models have been consistently wrong in their outlandish over estimations of coronavirus deaths.Via Keith Evans And now 10 days later the doctors are saying something completely different.President Trump needs to open up the economy and these "models of the models" people need to be dealt with.