There had been 16,067 cases of the coronavirus reported in the US at the time.
There had been 219 deaths in the US due to coronavirus at that time.
The following morning NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters during the daily White House press conference, "I strongly agree" with the New York and California governors for shutting down their state economies.
This was based on the highly flawed models on the coronavirus that were being peddled at that time.
But what a difference a week makes!
On Thursday Dr. Fauci co-authored a report on the coronavirus in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In the report Dr. Fauci now argues that the mortality rate of the coronavirus may be much closer to a very bad flu.
(For the record — This is what we have been reporting since March 17th)
Via BlackJack.
From the article.
On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%.4 In another article in the Journal, Guan et al.5 report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.2
