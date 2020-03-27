© Arne Dedert/dpa/GlobalLookPress

Irrational and all-encompassing fear of the coronavirus pandemic is racking up its own body count, sometimes faster than the disease. An Italian nurse has joined the growing ranks of coronavirus-triggered suicides.It's not hard to imagine how the sudden and prolonged isolation of quarantine, especially coming after long grueling shifts caring for the sick, could fuel a toxic cycle of guilt and recrimination. Authorities are investigating her death, but even the most psychologically healthy among us can be worn down quickly by isolation;Nor was Trezzi the first Italian nurse to take their own life out of fear of spreading the epidemic they'd devoted themselves to fighting. Without including a name, the nurses' group acknowledged in their statement on Tuesday that "a similar episode [of suicide] had happened a week ago in Venice, with the same underlying reasons."If fears surrounding the virus are driving medical workers to suicide, one would expect to see laypeople being scared to death as well. And they are:"More people will die from suicide during this than the virus itself," Owen reportedly told family in the days before she attempted to end her life.K. Bala Krishna, a 50-year-old Indian man, didn't have coronavirus when he hanged himself last month after experiencing flu-like symptoms - but he thought he did. Convinced he had the disease after doctors at a nearby clinic sent him home with a diagnosis of viral fever, Krishna quarantined himself in his room and fell deeper into depression after reportedly binge-watching videos about coronavirus.Finally, desperate not to spread the disease to his family or neighbors in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, he slipped out of his family's house and ended his life in the graveyard where his mother was buried.While Krishna had the dubious distinction of being named as the first coronavirus suicide since the epidemic made headlines in Wuhan in December, there's no way to know how many other people have included the spreading epidemic when weighing the decision to end their lives.Advice to stave off isolation by chatting over the phone or internet with loved ones doesn't quite bridge the gap for many.Even US President Donald Trump has taken notice of the problem, channeling poor Emily Owen with his warning earlier this week that a prolonged shutdown of the US economy would cause "suicides by the thousands... in far greater numbers than the numbers that we're talking about with regard to the virus."