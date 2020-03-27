© Philip Pacheco / Getty Images



The true fatality rate of the novel coronavirus may be much lower than current projections imply, according to two professors of medicine at Stanford University."If the number of actual infections is much larger than the number of cases - orders of magnitude larger - than the true fatality rate is much lower as well," the doctors write.The numbers the doctors use to extrapolate their case come from Wuhan, the northeastern Italian town of Vò, and the NBA.They estimate that the epidemic could result in a national death tally of closer to 20,000-40,000, as opposed to the upper-limit estimates of several million, and a fatality rate of 0.01%.