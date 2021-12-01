"A bigger surprise was that Fauci did not present scientific research on the pandemic to the group that I witnessed

Trump went along with the advice because it was the only advice he was fed at the time.

Yes, the president initially had gone along with the lockdowns proposed by Fauci and Birx, the "fifteen days to slow the spread," even though he had serious misgivings. But I still believe the reason that he kept repeating his one question — "Do you agree with the initial shutdown?" — whenever he asked questions about the pandemic was precisely because he still had misgivings about it.

"to disregard his own common sense and allow grossly incorrect policy advice to prevail.... This president, widely known for his signature "You're fired!" declaration, was misled by his closest political intimates. All for fear of what was inevitable anyway — skewering from an already hostile media. And on top of that tragic misjudgment, the election was lost anyway. So much for political strategists."

"Fragments of dead virus hang around and can generate a positive test for many weeks or months, even though one is not generally contagious after two weeks. Moreover, PCR is extremely sensitive. It detects minute quantities of virus that do not transmit infection.... Even the New York Times wrote in August that 90 percent or more of positive PCR tests falsely implied that someone was contagious. Sadly, during my entire time at the White House, this crucial fact would never even be addressed by anyone other than me at the Task Force meetings, let alone because for any public recommendation, even after I distributed data proving this critical point."

It became nothing but make work for tracing bureaucrats and testing enterprises that in the end only provided a fake metric of "success" that served to spread public panic.

"in considering all the surprising events that unfolded in this past year, two in particular stand out. I have been shocked at the enormous power of government officials to unilaterally decree a sudden and severe shutdown of society — to simply close businesses and schools by edict, restrict personal movements, mandate behavior, regulate interactions with our family members, and eliminate our most basic freedoms, without any defined end and with little accountability."

