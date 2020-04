President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn't close it up. That's a lot of people.

Dr. Fauci admitted on Monday that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to kill the economy... And they did this wildly inaccurate models and predictions!Last week President admitted that back in March "two very smart people" came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die.But President Trump did not say who those "two very smart people" were.President Trump followed these two inept doctors and killed off the record US economy.On Monday Dr. Fauci admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy.This guy has been wrong every step of the way. Trump needs to get rid of this very dangerous man.Via Ned Nikolov.