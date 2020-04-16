Last week President admitted that back in March "two very smart people" came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die.
But President Trump did not say who those "two very smart people" were.
President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn't close it up. That's a lot of people.Of course, the two experts were COMPLETELY WRONG. Their models were WILDLY INACCURATE and off by some millions of deaths!!
President Trump followed these two inept doctors and killed off the record US economy. Later the two doctors came back and admitted their models were off by MILLIONS but instead of revising their strategy the doctors doubled-down on their insane strategy.
On Monday Dr. Fauci admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy. It's likely, the doctor's horrid models and flawed predictions will do more damage to America than China did with the leaked virus.
This guy has been wrong every step of the way. Trump needs to get rid of this very dangerous man.
Via Ned Nikolov.
