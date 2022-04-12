"I've got to be the cleanest sheriff," Trump said. "I think I'm the most honest human being, perhaps, that God ever created." There were ripples of laughter from his supporters as he said it.
Trump commented in reference to a story in which a friend supposedly complimented him on how "clean" his administration had been, according to Newsweek.
"You know, you've been investigated years and years, millions and millions of pages of documents, they found nothing," the friend said, according to Trump, per Newsweek.
"I've been investigated by the Democrats more [than] Billy the Kid, Jessie James, and Al Capone combined," Trump told the crowd, Newsweek reported.
Trump became the first president to be impeached twice.
According to The Washington Post's Fact Checker database, he made 30,573 false or misleading claims during his presidency.
He told 21 lies a day on average, per The Post.
Comment: If you want to trust a lying publication to tell you who is lying, that's your prerogative.
During his time as president, Trump also promoted several conspiracy theories.
Notably, in the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump pushed the ironically named "Big Lie." The former president has insisted that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, but a series of legal challenges have failed to make any headway in the courts.
Comment: Something is not a lie simply because the corporate press has designated it as such (in fact, in most cases it's the inverse). Enough evidence of election tampering in 2020 has come to light that, at the very least, one can say the issue is contentious. To call it a lie is a lie in itself. See:
- Report: Ballot harvesters in Georgia stopped at Democrat offices in between runs to drop boxes during 2020 election
- Explosive Pennsylvania testimony explains how Leftist money infiltrated election offices in 2020
- Oh, so.... You're now saying we were right about Arizona election fraud?
- Former AG Barr stopped investigations into trailer load of 288,000 ballots into PA from New York in 2020 Election and refused to provide whistleblower protection
- Lawsuit claims Michigan election chief illegally accepted Zuckerberg money to swing 2020 election
- Arizona state lawmaker introduces resolution to decertify 2020 election in three counties
Top US intelligence and law enforcement agencies have concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud.
Comment: Again, believing career liars is not generally a good strategy for discovering truth.
Trump spoke in North Carolina in support of several GOP candidates, including Rep. Madison Cawthorn and Senate candidate Ted Budd.
Comment: It's pretty obvious from the clip that Trump was speaking tongue-in-cheek. He is a braggart and a boaster, and he's definitely prone to exaggeration. But is he a liar? Maybe a better question is: Does Trump lie more than other politicians?
