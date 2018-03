© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



Twitter has exploded over reports US President Donald Trump used a fundraising speech with donors to brag about lying to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump was referring to supposed trade deficits.According to the Washington Post , audio obtained of the speech reveals how Trump told a fundraiser on Wednesday that he made up trade statistics with America's closest ally.Trump later took to Twitter himself to reaffirm his comments to the Canadian prime minister, saying that the US does have a trade deficit with its neighbors to the north.