Truck driver Jesse Morgan moved mail for the US Postal Service and came out after the election and shared his story of how he hauled tens of thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania before the 2020 Election. We reported on this in December 2020.
We learned in the summer of 2021 that former US Attorney General Bill Barr ordered the US Attorney in Eastern Pennsylvania to stop investigating 2020 Election issues in the state and turn any issues over to the Democrat Pennsylvania Attorney General. This would have included the reports of approximately 288,000 ballots entering Pennsylvania on a semi-trailer from New York.
US Attorney William McSwain shared with President Trump, in part:
This past week, Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer discussed the Jesse Morgan story and the work he and others performed to vet the story after the 2020 Election. Shaffer said that after his team fully vetted Morgan, he decided to move forward with the story. He contacted his friends in law enforcement to get them on board with further investigating the matter. When former AG Bill Barr heard the news he called Tony, screamed at him, and told Tony to stop his investigation. Barr claimed it interfered with an FBI investigation. Tony was shortly thereafter removed from the investigation.
Tony explained that he wanted to give Mr. Morgan whistleblower status but Barr wouldn't hear it. Shaffer shared with us:
And I would argue that he broke the law by refusing to accept that as a premise of him going in [to the FBI to discuss what he saw and knows]...We next heard the following day in an interview with attorney Tom King in Pennsylvania that the investigation into this issue was moved to the USPS (United States Postal Service) since the event included US mail.
... So the next thing you know I'm gone off the investigation, Morgan is turned over and he goes away, never to be heard from again.
In our article, Attorney Tom King reported on the current status of this matter. King says that he was made aware of Jesse Morgan after the 2020 Election.
I was involved in that case and we worked directly with the US Attorney Bill McSwain who is now a candidate for governor... We got the truck driver over to the FBI offices in DC and to date we have met nothing but resistance from the postal authorities to release the report done by the postal police and the FBI. We're close to getting it but that's still unresolved as I speak to you today...We ask - Why was this event buried and why is it still being buried? Crimes potentially took place to bury this event.
... We not only cooperated fully but I spoke on numerous occasions with Bill McSwain, the state's attorney appointed by President Trump for the Eastern portion of Pennsylvania.
