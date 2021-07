President Trump mentioned at Texas CPAC last weekend that the US Attorney in Pennsylvania sent the President a letter recently where he claimed former AG Bill Barr told him not to investigate the crimes and corruption that occurred in the 2020 Election in that state.President Trump then released the letter on Monday he received from former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, William McSwain.In the letter McSwain shared the following:So it's hard to believe Bill Barr when the facts are the facts.Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington reported on Barr's pathetic move.Via The Palmieri Report Below is the letter from former US Attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.