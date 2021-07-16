trump barr
President Trump mentioned at Texas CPAC last weekend that the US Attorney in Pennsylvania sent the President a letter recently where he claimed former AG Bill Barr told him not to investigate the crimes and corruption that occurred in the 2020 Election in that state.

President Trump then released the letter on Monday he received from former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, William McSwain.

In the letter McSwain shared the following:

William McSwain letter Barr
Following the disclosure AG William Barr ran to the far left Washington Post to run cover for him.

Barr disputes the claims that he told him to stand down from investigating the numerous allegations of election fraud.

But it is clear that Barr did nothing to confront PA officials from illegally changing the election rules without legislative consent, Barr did nothing to force Philly officials to allow GOP observers into the voting center as they manufactured a million votes for Joe Biden following the election, Barr did nothing to follow up on the USPS contract drivers who went public about the trailer loads of ballots they were instructed to ship into Pennsylvania from New York City.

So it's hard to believe Bill Barr when the facts are the facts.

Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington reported on Barr's pathetic move.

Via The Palmieri Report:


Below is the letter from former US Attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.