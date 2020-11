© unknown



"At his polling station, Demuro admitted he would 'ring up' extras votes on machines, add them to the totals and later falsely certify that the results receipts from voting machines were accurate, prosecutors said."

A Life In The Machine

"You have a kid who gets in trouble. You call the party, and the party will have a lawyer on retainer who can represent him in court. The lawyer's actually free, because he wants to become a judge so is establishing he's reliable. When you get the nod to run, you pay $30 or $40,000 for party 'marketing expenses' and you win a 10-year term. You're in front of a judge who went through this process... from the Democratic City Committee, so as soon as you walk in the room that judge is going to make the charge go away.



"You couldn't wire tap this. There's no phone call, no deal — it's a system he bought into years ago."

Most Americans might not know the name Ozzie Myers, although a part of his tale was told in the hit 2013 movie American Hustle about the FBI sting that sent four congressmen to prison in the 1970s.If you're from Philadelphia, though, you know his name, and knew it well before 2013. He's important to the country now becauseAmong the candidates he was paid to get elected areas has been the case these past few days throughout Pennsylvania In addition, Trump's U.S. attorney, William McSwain, has hinted that in addition to the three unidentified judges,Why should anyone care about that court?On Tuesday, Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Stella Tsai ruled that the city's Board of Elections was complying with state laws governing partisan election monitors, contradicting claims from the Trump campaign that GOP monitors were being kept too far away from absentee ballot-counters to observe whether ballots were being properly counted.Then on Thursday,to ensure meaningful monitoring of the process. The City of Philadelphia immediately appealed the ruling to the state's top court, which has yet to decide whether it will take up the matter.Meanwhile, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in state court accusing Democratic election leaders ofby authorizing local election officials to give information about rejected mail-in ballots to Democratic operatives so they could contact those voters and offer them a new ballot. Not only would such actionsthey wouldlast month, which stated "mail-in or absentee voters are not provided any opportunity to cure perceived defects (to their ballot) in a timely manner."The back-and-forth in the courts, and the accusations of corruption at multiple levels of government, underscoreswith President Trump narrowly trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in a few key states, including Pennsylvania. In Philadelphia, those local officials are often connected to a Democratic Party machine with a long history of corruption, organized crime, and election fraud.Myers, for example, is accused of. According to a July report in Philly Voice:Ozzie's story is an illustrative one, and an example of how things work in Philadelphia politics — a "machine," one insider told The Federalist, that has a lot more in common with "a living organism" that doesn't need instructions "to know how to breathe."Michael "Ozzie" Myers was born in 1943 in Philadelphia. When he was 19, he was arrested for burglary but later acquitted ("a misunderstanding," he'd say). When he was 27, his illegally owned handgun was used by his cousin to kill a non-union construction worker in what one newspaper characterized as "a union quarrel."Ozzie quickly made a name for himself. In 1975, by then 32 and a member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, he sued to cut off federal funds to the local federal prosecutor. The next month, he was the lone vote against expelling a colleague on his way to prison.and the following year the 16 ward leaders of District One(with the mayor easing early concerns Myers wasn't even Italian). "I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do until I get there," Ozzie told the Democrats voting to send him to Washington.When he did get to Washington, he partied. In 1979, when a Northern Virginia motel security guard told them they had to quiet down, Ozzie replied, "I'm a congressman, we don't have to be quiet," before beating the man with his friends. When the 19-year-old girl who worked the register tried to help the guard, they attacked her as well. When the police arrived, one of Ozzie's buddies was naked from the waist down, screaming "beat me!" The naked man was arrested, and a warrant issued for the congressman's arrest. During their sentencing, the judge warned the two to "keep their records clean."Ozzie did not follow the judge's advice, and the following year, 1980, he explained to undercover FBI agents delivering him a $50,000 bribe that "money talks in this business, and bullshit walks."When Ozzie got out, he appears to have gone right back to work, and inThree of those candidates, who have not been identified,Ozzie is a particularly colorful character, but not an unusual one, according to interviews The Federalist conducted with multiple current and former members of Philadelphia's Democratic Party, who agreed to talk to us on condition of anonymity. It's a way of life, they explained, with voters often owing their jobs (as well as family members' jobs) and much else to an administration that rewards those it finds reliable. One insider gave an example:And that's just judges, insiders say.it doesn't need a handshake or a phone call to know how to breathe." Each part does its job, often in tandem but rarely with any communication or even necessarily a friendly relationship, and when things go right, people stay employed and the money keeps flowing.Ozzie, we're told, wasn't even caught as part of an election fraud investigation: He was simply on the trail to John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, a powerful Philadelphia labor boss who leads the Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was indicted in February 2019. Johnny Doc's younger brother, Judge Kevin Dougherty," was elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2015 with help from Local 98."In these neighborhoods, your school, house, health care, your job, a lawyer if your kid is in trouble, are all government. The bad ones are the bribes... the rest is just how it works."