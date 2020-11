© AFP



"all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process ... and be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing."

"In a major victory for election integrity, election transparency, all Pennsylvania voters, and the rule of law, the Trump Campaign has prevailed in our suit challenging our Republican poll watchers' complete lack of any meaningful access to the ballot processing and counting process.



"The eyes of the country are on Pennsylvania, but Pennsylvania Democrats, led by their radical left Secretary of State whose only goal is to steal this election from President Trump, has kept eyes off of the absentee ballot counting process. That ends now in Philadelphia.



"As a result of this incredible legal victory, the lower court's order has been reversed. Now, according to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, 'all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives' shall 'be permitted to be present for the canvassing process' and 'be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.'



"For the good of the nation, every Pennsylvania county should follow the lead of this judge and provide access for observers to ensure transparency and integrity in Pennsylvania. That is the only way to ensure a fair, transparent election in which all Pennsylvania voters can have confidence their vote will count."

President Trump's legal team won a battle in Pennsylvania that will grant them closer access to vote counting in the state.The judge's order demands that Philadelphia election officials allow:The Trump campaign declared the decisionThe campaign filed a similar suit in, filed a separate lawsuit in, and plans to demand a recount inJustin Clark, a deputy campaign manager and senior counsel, said in a statement regarding the judge's ruling:The president also celebrated the victory on social media, calling it a "big legal win."The Trump campaign has already declared the president victorious in the state of Pennsylvania, even though no media outlet has called the race for either candidate.As of Thursday morning, Joe Biden appears to have a much clearer path to the White House than the president, and a victory in Pennsylvania would secure the election for the former vice president.