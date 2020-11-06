On Thursday, appellate Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon overturned a previous ruling that will allow them more access to watch those who are counting ballots in the vital swing state.
The judge's order demands that Philadelphia election officials allow:
"all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process ... and be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing."The Trump campaign declared the decision "a major victory for election integrity [and] election transparency," which came after they filed a lawsuit to stop the vote tallying until they were granted "meaningful access" to oversee the counting. The campaign filed a similar suit in Michigan, filed a separate lawsuit in Georgia, and plans to demand a recount in Wisconsin.
Justin Clark, a deputy campaign manager and senior counsel, said in a statement regarding the judge's ruling:
"In a major victory for election integrity, election transparency, all Pennsylvania voters, and the rule of law, the Trump Campaign has prevailed in our suit challenging our Republican poll watchers' complete lack of any meaningful access to the ballot processing and counting process.The president also celebrated the victory on social media, calling it a "big legal win."
"The eyes of the country are on Pennsylvania, but Pennsylvania Democrats, led by their radical left Secretary of State whose only goal is to steal this election from President Trump, has kept eyes off of the absentee ballot counting process. That ends now in Philadelphia.
"As a result of this incredible legal victory, the lower court's order has been reversed. Now, according to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, 'all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives' shall 'be permitted to be present for the canvassing process' and 'be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.'
"For the good of the nation, every Pennsylvania county should follow the lead of this judge and provide access for observers to ensure transparency and integrity in Pennsylvania. That is the only way to ensure a fair, transparent election in which all Pennsylvania voters can have confidence their vote will count."
The Trump campaign has already declared the president victorious in the state of Pennsylvania, even though no media outlet has called the race for either candidate.
Pennsylvania is one of only a handful of states that has not yet been called for either candidate. As of Thursday morning, Joe Biden appears to have a much clearer path to the White House than the president, and a victory in Pennsylvania would secure the election for the former vice president.
Comment: Not awaiting a legal and transparent voter count, Dems are hellbent in calling Pennsylvania for Biden: As expected, Biden has effected a lead over Trump in Georgia as well: Georgia law allows for a recount if the difference between both candidates is within half a percentage point.