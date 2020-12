© AP



Attorney General William Barr said Monday there's no reason for the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden Barr said at a press conference, "I think to the extent that there's an investigation, I think that it's being handled responsibly and professionally currently within the department and to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave."A special counsel cannot be fired without a finding of misconduct, insulating the office from political pressure. The attorney general has the power to appoint a special counsel.Documents from a Hunter Biden hard drive that were published in October by The Post appear to link the president-elect to his son's business relationships in China and Ukraine