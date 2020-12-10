Barr and Trump
Dozens of House Republicans have joined in an effort to urge President Trump to get Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate election irregularities.

The 27 GOP congressmen made the request for the appointment of a special counsel in a letter Wednesday to Trump. Texas Rep. Lance Gooden sent the letter with just his signature to the president last week and later gathered more signatures from GOP lawmakers in support of the effort.

Gooden sent the letter after Barr said the Justice Department has yet to find voter fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election significant enough to change the outcome of the results.

"The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered," reads the letter, obtained by Just the News.

Among the other GOP members signing the letter are Louie Gohmert, of Texas, and Mo Brooks, of Alabama.

"The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged," the letter also reads. "The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs."