GOP House members urge Trump to get Barr to appoint special counsel on voter fraud
Just the News
Wed, 09 Dec 2020 13:41 UTC
Dozens of House Republicans have joined in an effort to urge President Trump to get Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate election irregularities.
The 27 GOP congressmen made the request for the appointment of a special counsel in a letter Wednesday to Trump. Texas Rep. Lance Gooden sent the letter with just his signature to the president last week and later gathered more signatures from GOP lawmakers in support of the effort.
Gooden sent the letter after Barr said the Justice Department has yet to find voter fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election significant enough to change the outcome of the results.
"The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered," reads the letter, obtained by Just the News.
Among the other GOP members signing the letter are Louie Gohmert, of Texas, and Mo Brooks, of Alabama.
"The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged," the letter also reads. "The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs."
The White House aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors. And you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."
