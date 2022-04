"What's important to know about CSME is that it is not a 501(c)3, but rather it is a fiscally sponsored project of the New Venture Fund," Shepherd told the Pennsylvania lawmakers. In turn, "the New Venture Fund is managed by Arabella Advisors," Shepherd continued, noting that "the 'parent' group of Arabella, New Venture Fund — they are part of what the Atlantic Magazine identified as 'The Massive Progressive Dark-Money Group You've Never Heard Of.'"

"was instrumental in signing up over 3.2 million people to vote by mail and leading the soft-side effort to win the swing state in 2020."

How the Left Opened This Battlefront

"We've invited Chester, Montco, and Bucks to apply! They're on it!"

Activists Push for Ballot Trafficking Dropboxes

"raised polling place consolidation as a possibility. We should ask what resources they need to make that not happen. Could we push them to use more than 5 dropboxes with more money? Maybe pointing out that Delaware County is using 10 times as many?"

Equal Protection Problems

Other Evidence of Vote Mismanagement

"There were no missing drives. It's been debunked. It's been before the board of elections. It's been addressed in court. There's been testimony about it. There were no missing drives."

About the Author:

Margot Cleveland is The Federalist's senior legal correspondent. She is also a contributor to National Review Online, the Washington Examiner, Aleteia, and Townhall.com, and has been published in the Wall Street Journal and USA Today. Cleveland is a lawyer and a graduate of the Notre Dame Law School, where she earned the Hoynes Prize — the law school's highest honor. She later served for nearly 25 years as a permanent law clerk for a federal appellate judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Cleveland is a former full-time university faculty member.

This evidence should be enough for the Pennsylvania legislature to recognizenew, explosive testimony revealed. The Pennsylvania legislature heard this testimony , backed up by email evidence, on Tuesday during the first public hearing on two new bills seeking to block private grants.Tuesday's public hearing began with statements by the respective primary sponsors of the bills that seek to ban dark money from elections, withWith a series of PowerPoint slides, Shepherd revealed to lawmakers that beginning in July 2020, consultants working for leftist organizations coordinated with local election officials and Democrat Gov.Tom Wolf's office to lobby five blue counties to apply for these private grants. While the grants originated with the nominally non-partisan Center for Tech and Civic Life — an organization that Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's private foundation later infused with some $350 million in cash — emails reveal that a main consultant involved in targeting select counties,worked for the Center for Secure and Modern Elections, or theShepherd told the Pennsylvania lawmakers:In fact, in January, The New York Times called out the New Venture Fund in its article headlined, "Democrats Decried Dark Money. Then they Won with it in 2020," Shepherd added.The CSME was not the only left-wing organization involved in lobbying blue counties to obtain grants. The emails also indicate thatFollowing the 2020 election, the lead strategist in Pennsylvania for The Voter Project would brag that The Voter ProjectA July 2020 email exposes the beginning of these efforts, with The Voter Project's Gwen Camp introducing Delaware County's Christine Reuther to CSME's Solomon, saying they hadAccording to the testimony, Camp copied Jessica Walls-Lavelle, a special advisor to the chief of staff on election reform in Wolf's office, on that email, along with The Voters Project lead Pennsylvania strategist Kevin Mack.In August, other emails show the governor's staffer, Walls-Lavelle, reaching out to additional blue counties. Solomon passed the good news to his Delaware County contact, Reuther, telling her,Another email from August shows Camp, a consultant for The Voters Project, contacting a representative in Lackawanna County, telling the recipient that Camp is working with Jessica Walls-Lavelle, who is "with the Governor's Office."which likely explains why, when Solomon saw in August 2020 that Montgomery County had applied for a $1.2 million grant, he exclaimed, "the third largest county in the state, Philly suburbs!" Solomon then asked his colleagues whether they should turn this "into more of a plan."In an email response, Solomon's cohort noted that the applicationWhile the right-to-know requests revealed the targeted lobbying of blue counties,That proves significant, according to Shepherd's testimony, becauseWithout that cash, there may never have been a chance for the red counties to obtain any funds. (Shepherd also questioned where the earlier CTCL funding came from — something apparently still unknown.)But even after the new funds came in, theof the $22.5 million in grants spread across 23 counties, as Shepherd illustrated with powerful graphics, testifying,Far from being an outlier, Pennsylvania's experience matches the growing evidence seen in other states that theand other leftist money funded state-run get-out-the-vote efforts for Biden.The Supreme Court made clear in Bush v. Gore that "the right to vote is protected in more than the initial allocation of the franchise."The emails highlighted in Tuesday's hearing suggest that such "arbitrary and disparate treatment" occurred in 2020, with the governor's office and select counties as willful participants.Individuals representing the secretary of state's office and Philadelphia County also testified at Tuesday's hearing and attempted to downplay the disparity by stressing that large counties had different needs. Delaware County spent some $600,000 on "Bluecrest mail sorting equipment" one witness stressed, while an election official from Philadelphia county noted it expended huge sums of grant money to purchase modern machines to "open, sort, and tabulate" votes in that county.But rather than support their "nothing to see here" response,As I reported shortly after the election, evidence shows that Philadelphia and other Democrat strongholds illegally engaged in pre-canvasing activities by inspecting mail-in ballots before election day. They did this by weighing the ballots on the Bluecrest sorting equipment to determine if the voter had enclosed the ballot in a "sleeve" as required by state law. Election workers in Philadelphia and other select counties then provided campaign workers theWhile the Bluecrest sorting equipment used in Philadelphia and Delaware County can detect which ballots are defective based on their thickness or weight, smaller counties without that sophisticated equipment could not conduct such pre-canvas inspections, which in any event violate the state's election code.Whistleblower videos have exposed extensive evidence of systemic problems with the 2020 election in the large Pennsylvania county, includingOf course, mail-in voting itself is ripe for election fraud, and as the emails show Delaware County hadplanned over the even larger Montgomery County.The whistleblower videos in Delaware County also captured election workers discussing the fact thatthat records the vote tallies, andYet, even with this video evidence, Delaware County council member Christine Reuther declared at a recent public meeting,Reuther is the same council member involved in the early lobbying for Delaware County to apply for private grants.This evidence should be enough for the Pennsylvania legislature to recognizeBut Tuesday's hearing suggests Democrats don't care, with one witness opposing the new legislation by framing the bills as part of "the big lie" that Trump won the election.Without Democrats on board, the bill will be doomed even if it passes the legislature, as last year Wolf vetoed a similar ban on outside money. And we may now know why.