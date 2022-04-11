Surveillance video featured in conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza's upcoming movie "2000 Mules," reportedly shows people coming out of their cars "night after night" with piles of ballots, and stuffing them into drop boxes funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Election integrity activists used geospatial technology to track the ballot harvesters' cellphones to precise locations.
Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, told Newsweek in March that her group spent $1 million to obtain the geospatial information from several marketing services. In addition, Engelbrecht said she paid $20,000 "to obtain video via open-records requests to counties and cities in five states where it appeared Trump was winning, until mail-in and drop-box ballots were counted: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania."
From there, she says she and her staff cross-referenced the times and locations of the cell phones whose users visited multiple drop boxes with the 4 million minutes of video obtained from city and county governments.
"The geospatial data was the driver," Engelbrecht said. She told Newsweek that she would be "turning over time and date stamped video that shows the same people inserting ballots into sometimes dozens of different drop boxes to various law-enforcement officials."
During an interview with Gateway Pundit reporter Joe Hoft on Real Talk 93.3, Turning Point USA Founder and President Charlie Kirk said he had recently spent time with D'Souza and saw clips from the movie that convinced him that the 2020 election fraud was part of a "a criminal conspiracy."
"You have the surveillance video that Dinesh is using in his upcoming movie where people are coming out of the car with piles of ballots," Kirk said, adding that such activity is "illegal."
You cannot do that in Georgia. Stuffing them into ballot boxes funded by Mark Zuckerberg... Coming night after night after night, the same guys. They're wearing latex gloves on camera, after they put the ballots in the drop boxes they take off the latex gloves because they don't want fingerprints on the ballots and they take pictures of every ballot. And you'll see this video footage.
I had a six-hour meeting with Dinesh D'Souza and I saw all the evidence for myself. I was really skeptical at first and we dove into it. And I was blown away at how the sophisticated technology they used to be able to track these people using cellphone technology because your cellphone is letting off a ping every 3 to 5 seconds. You can go buy those pings off of certain geographic areas going back to a specific time.
They bought all the pings in Atlanta, and in Philadelphia, and in Phoenix, Detroit and Milwaukee in the early voting period, and they shrank the universe and saw ... They saw that some of these mules would visit these drop boxes every night. And then go to Stacey Abrams' headquarters and then go back to the drop boxes. So this is a criminal conspiracy.
Another source told Gateway Pundit that "a second Democrat office in the state of Georgia was also used as a stop for the dozens of ballot traffickers in the state."
Asked for comment, Engelbrecht said, "We cannot confirm anything about organization names right now by advice of counsel. But we can confirm that two of the addresses were among a data set of those we reviewed."
In his movie "2,000 Mules," D'Souza claims that one mule made a total of 53 trips to 20 drop boxes.
"He's not alone," he added. "We tracked 2,000 mules making multiple ballot drops. Leaving no fingerprints. Snapping photos to get paid. A coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting in all the key states where the election was decided. Game over."
Update:
Former President Trump shared the Gateway Pundit report in a mass email, Wednesday, with the comment, "wow."
Debra Heine is a conservative Catholic mom of six and longtime political pundit. She has written for several conservative news websites over the years, including Breitbart and PJ Media.