During the 2020 election, ballot traffickers in Georgia allegedly stopped at Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' headquarters, and at least one other Democrat Party office in between their runs to stuff unmanned drop boxes with ballots.Election integrity activists used geospatial technology to track the ballot harvesters' cellphones to precise locations."The geospatial data was the driver," Engelbrecht said. She told Newsweek that she would beDuring an interview with Gateway Pundi t reporter Joe Hoft on Real Talk 93.3, Turning Point USA Founder and President Charlie Kirk said he had recently spent time with D'Souza and saw clips from the movie that convinced him that the 2020 election fraud was part of a "a criminal conspiracy.""You have the surveillance video that Dinesh is using in his upcoming movie where people are coming out of the car with piles of ballots," Kirk said, adding that such activity is "illegal."Another source told Gateway Pundit that "a second Democrat office in the state of Georgia was also used as a stop for the dozens of ballot traffickers in the state."In his movie "2,000 Mules," D'Souza claims that one mule made a total of 53 trips to 20 drop boxes.Former President Trump shared the Gateway Pundit report in a mass email, Wednesday, with the comment, "wow."Debra Heine is a conservative Catholic mom of six and longtime political pundit. She has written for several conservative news websites over the years, including Breitbart and PJ Media.