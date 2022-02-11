Finchem, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump for Arizona Secretary of State, said:
"In the case of Maricopa, Pima and Yuma Counties, the fact that there is evidence showing illegal acts occurred, whether by intent or omission does not matter, the margin of error exceeds the margin of victory."While President Joe Biden was declared the winner in Maricopa and Pima counties, Trump won Yuma county. Finchem argued:
"If we are a nation governed by the 'rule of law,' as we so often espouse, then violations of the law must have consequences. In that regard, the 2020 General Election is irredeemably compromised, and it is impossible to name a clear winner of the contest."Arizona officials certified Biden as the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 30, 2020, nearly four weeks after Election Day. Finchem continued:
"That there is no process under current law for the Arizona Legislature to 'decertify' an election, does not mean that the Legislature cannot provide a remedy for outcome-determinative fraud and illegality in the conduct of the election."The state representative claimed in October to have learned from a whistleblower that "34,000 or 35,000 fictitious voters" were "inserted" into the Pima County 2020 general election. This claim was later disputed by Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright.
Authorities, including those in GOP-run states, have reported not finding evidence of widespread election-altering voter fraud in the November 2020 election. However, several states have acknowledged serious irregularities or unlawful changes to election rules did occur in 2020.
For instance, Wisconsin's Supreme Court has ruled election regulators unlawfully allowed tens of thousands of absentee voters to skip voter ID checks by claiming they were "indefinitely confined" by the pandemic without suffering from a disability. And Wisconsin's legislative audit bureau found numerous other rule changes were made that were not approved by the state legislature.
In Arizona, an audit called into question more than 50,000 ballots cast in the November 2020 election, while in Georgia state election officials have uncovered such widespread mismanagement in vote counting in the state's largest county of Fulton that they have begun a process to have the state run future elections in the locality that includes the city of Atlanta.
Comment: This is as much about the upcoming election as the one past.