Rep. Madison Cawthorn says his fellow lawmakers have invited him to take part in orgies in Washington and snorted lines of cocaine right in front of him.Cawthorn, a 26-year-old Republican from North Carolina, was asked in an interview last Thursday about whether the former Netflix series "House of Cards," which chronicles a corrupt representative from South Carolina in DC played by Kevin Spacey, was fiction or more like a documentary.Then he explained.He also claimed to have seen people he described as leading national anti-addiction efforts snort coke.The Republican also made headlines earlier this month when he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "thug" and the country's government as "incredibly evil" to supporters, WRAL in Raleigh reported , citing video obtained of the event.Voters in North Carolina have sued to keep him off the ballot this November because of comments he made supporting the US Capitol rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.