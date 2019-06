© AFP



A Judge let off a cocaine user after pointing out that Michael Gove had got away with the same crime.He said the defendant should not be punished for being caught with a drug the Tory leadership contender admitted taking.Judge Owen Davies QC gave Giedrius Arbaciauskas a 12-month conditional discharge.Referring to Mr Gove's previous top job at the Ministry of Justice, the judge said of Arbaciauskas:The Sun told earlier this month that Mr Gove had revealed he had taken drugs "on several occasions at social events" long before he went into politics.Arbaciauskas, 28, of Aveley, Essex, pleaded guilty to possessing 2g of the drug . His barrister Tim Kiely later revealed the judge's Inner London crown court remark on Twitter and said:It is not the first time Judge Davies has made controversial comments in the courtroom.Last year he told jurors they would have to bring in packed lunches because Government cuts had led to the canteen being closed down.