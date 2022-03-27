NewsReal on Facebook

Tens of thousands of Russian soldiers killed, half a dozen generals dead, Russian troops demoralized and deserting... To listen to Western media, it's just a matter of time before the Russians accept defeat in Ukraine and the Russian government collapses. If not that, then Putin has been forced to 're-think' his designs on Ukraine, cut his losses and salvage what he can from an otherwise disastrous military campaign.On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall assess the Western consensus about the war in Ukraine, the 'strategic error' Putin is supposed to have made, and the prospects for Russia's survival as a nation-state at this historic juncture.01:57:32— 80.7 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Odysee.