Has he gone mad? Is he indeed 'literally Hitler'? Is the Russian military 'losing bigly' in Ukraine? Is he trying to conquer and assimilate all Ukraine?Relying on provably false information, not least 'war fakes' being churned out by the minute by psy-ops brigades in Ukraine and elsewhere in 'NATOstan', and two decades of gross misrepresentation of Putin and Russia's actions on the world stage, the Western world is almost universally answering these questions in the affirmative.On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall break through the wall-to-wall disinformation to bring you a realistic picture of what is happening in Ukraine, and why it is indeed a moment in time with truly historic consequences for the whole world.01:43:49— 71.3 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.