Canadian Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks said that "Honk Honk" is code for "Heil Hitler" while testifying in parliament on Monday in defense of Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on Canadian freedom protesters."How many guns need to be seized? How much vitriol do we have to see of "Honk Honk" which is a new acronym [sic] of "Heil Hitler"? What do we need to see by these protesters on social media?" Ya'ara Saks said."For those who think that 'Honk Honk' is some innocuous joke. I'll leave this here," Saks said in a Twitter post on Monday.Snyder wrote:Writer Batya Ungar-Sargon slammed the clueless MP:On Monday night, Canada's parliament voted to confirm Prime Minister Trudeau's declaration of the Emergencies Act in response to the freedom protests that have swept across the nation for three weeks. The vote was 185 in favor to 151 against.