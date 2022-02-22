ya'ara saks canada liberal MP
Canadian Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks said that "Honk Honk" is code for "Heil Hitler" while testifying in parliament on Monday in defense of Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on Canadian freedom protesters.

"How many guns need to be seized? How much vitriol do we have to see of "Honk Honk" which is a new acronym [sic] of "Heil Hitler"? What do we need to see by these protesters on social media?" Ya'ara Saks said.


After receiving backlash for her outlandish remarks, Saks embarrassingly defended her comments on Twitter by citing a thread from a self-proclaimed Antifa member named Gwen Snyder.

"For those who think that 'Honk Honk' is some innocuous joke. I'll leave this here," Saks said in a Twitter post on Monday.


Snyder wrote:

"It's easy to miss nazi/'alt-right' signifiers are if you aren't swimming in this cesspool all the time. So this is going to be a running thread on what to watch for, with a special emphasis on vocabulary and symbols that should make you suspicious.

"Let's start with a classic and a new variant: 88 and "HH" phrases like "honk honk." They mean "heil hitler." H is the 8th letter of the alphabet, thus 88. "Honk honk" is associated with the honkler and is often used "ironically" by alt-right trolls."

Writer Batya Ungar-Sargon slammed the clueless MP:

"Liberal elites hear 'Heil Hitler' when workers raise up their voices and demand the right to work on their own terms because it threatens elites' monopoly on power — so they project a fascist threat onto the victims of their own authoritarian overreach."

On Monday night, Canada's parliament voted to confirm Prime Minister Trudeau's declaration of the Emergencies Act in response to the freedom protests that have swept across the nation for three weeks. The vote was 185 in favor to 151 against.