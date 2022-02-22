© AP / The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld



The Canadian House of Commons has authorized an emergency measure to crack down on those protesting against vaccine mandates. The measure was initially invoked by the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as mass demonstrations paralyzed the country's capital.Members of the New Democratic Party joined with Trudeau's Liberals to pass the measure, while Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois voted in opposition.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first invoked the act earlier this month following weeks of Covid mandate protests in Ottawa, and earlier on Monday said its powers remain in effect, even after declaring that "blockades" created by demonstrators had ended.Aided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ottawa authorities engaged in a brutal crackdown against the protesters over the weekend, using batons and projectiles as well as riding horses directly into crowds. Over 200 demonstrators were arrested and at least 76 vehicles seized.