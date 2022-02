miscarriages [have] increased by almost 300 percent over the five-year average. We saw an almost 300 percent increase in cancer

"neurological issues — which would affect our pilots — [the data shows] over a thousand percent increase!

According to three U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) whistleblowers, there have been disturbing spikes in incidences of cancer, myocarditis, and miscarriages after the distribution of experimental COVID-19 vaccinations, based on hidden government statistics.On Monday,were among the dozen health specialists who attended the session, which was headlined "COVID-19: A Second Opinion."The Ohio-based lawyer, who is still engaged in numerous big lawsuits involving fraud and infringement of medical freedom rights taken against federal agencies, commenced by stating that he has obtained written declarations under penalty of perjury from all three whistleblowers.Watch the video below:"We have substantial data showing, for example, [that]over the five-year average," Renz said.On"That's precisely what it is," Renz affirmed, thanking Kory for mentioning corruption before. "They know this [information]."To reinforce his case, the lawyer cited statistics from "Project Salus," a military department technology that combines several data streams for assessment.Renz mentioned that White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci and others were showcased in the media in late December, encouraging folks to get these shots, and that these systems track outcomes of experimental COVID-19 vaccine injections and pass them along to the CDC. They stated that the country was facing a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," with unvaccinated people accounting for 99 percent of hospitalizations."In Project Salus, in the weekly report [at the time],he said.During Johnson's introduction of Renz, he underlined the "very alarming" hikes and cited evidence from whistleblowers that "data has already been doctored" in cases of myocarditis.Johnson claimed thatAs a response,, they must preserve these records, and this must be investigated," Johnson concluded.Renz declaredAnother testified in July that "at least 45,000" vaccination-related deaths occurred as a result of experimental COVID-19 vaccine injections, despite the fact that the passive VAERS reporting system only recorded 10,991 at the time.The president and CEO of an Indianapolis-based insurance provider voiced alarm earlier this month, noting that "the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business" are "up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic" among "primarily working-age people 18 to 64."The mortality rates are not shocking to several physicians who have looked into these experimental COVID-19 injections."It's my considered view that it is entirely possible that this [system of widespread gene-transfer vaccination] will be used for massive-scale depopulation," he said.Many have already claimed that this chemical is "technology designed to poison people," andFurthermore, "the deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned."