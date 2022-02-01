On Monday, medical freedom rights attorney Thomas Renz revealed the news during a brief presentation at a U.S. Senate panel debate organized by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). Drs. Peter McCullough, Harvey Risch, Pierre Kory, and Robert Malone were among the dozen health specialists who attended the session, which was headlined "COVID-19: A Second Opinion."
The Ohio-based lawyer, who is still engaged in numerous big lawsuits involving fraud and infringement of medical freedom rights taken against federal agencies, commenced by stating that he has obtained written declarations under penalty of perjury from all three whistleblowers.
Watch the video below:
"We have substantial data showing, for example, [that] miscarriages [have] increased by almost 300 percent over the five-year average. We saw an almost 300 percent increase in cancer over the five-year average," Renz said.
On "neurological issues — which would affect our pilots — [the data shows] over a thousand percent increase! ... Eighty-two thousand per year to 863,000 in one year. Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes possibly killed."
"That's precisely what it is," Renz affirmed, thanking Kory for mentioning corruption before. "They know this [information]."
To reinforce his case, the lawyer cited statistics from "Project Salus," a military department technology that combines several data streams for assessment.
Renz mentioned that White House COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci and others were showcased in the media in late December, encouraging folks to get these shots, and that these systems track outcomes of experimental COVID-19 vaccine injections and pass them along to the CDC. They stated that the country was facing a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," with unvaccinated people accounting for 99 percent of hospitalizations.
"In Project Salus, in the weekly report [at the time], the DOD document says specifically, 71 percent of new cases are in the 'fully vaccinated' and 60 percent of hospitalizations are in the fully vaxxed. This is corruption at the highest level. We need investigations. The Secretary of Defense needs to be investigated. The CDC needs to be investigated," he said.
During Johnson's introduction of Renz, he underlined the "very alarming" hikes and cited evidence from whistleblowers that "data has already been doctored" in cases of myocarditis.
Johnson claimed that incidences of myocarditis were 20 to 28 times greater than typical after reportedly conducting a search query in the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) in August. "But now in January, it's only two times higher. So there appears to be doctoring of the data now.
As a response, he said he had issued the DOD "a record preservation letter" that morning, putting "the Department of Defense, the Biden administration is on notice, they must preserve these records, and this must be investigated," Johnson concluded.
Renz declared in September that yet another whistleblower had submitted official statistics from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) revealing 48,465 deaths among Medicare patients within 14 days of receiving COVID-19 immunization.
Another testified in July that "at least 45,000" vaccination-related deaths occurred as a result of experimental COVID-19 vaccine injections, despite the fact that the passive VAERS reporting system only recorded 10,991 at the time.
The president and CEO of an Indianapolis-based insurance provider voiced alarm earlier this month, noting that "the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business" are "up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic" among "primarily working-age people 18 to 64."
The mortality rates are not shocking to several physicians who have looked into these experimental COVID-19 injections.
Last March, Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, drew widespread interest with just a public letter and video alerting of a "global catastrophe without equal" if experimental COVID-19 vaccination operations were not stopped.
Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and head researcher for allergy and respiratory, said about the same time, "If someone wished to harm or kill a significant proportion of the world's population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now will enable it."
"It's my considered view that it is entirely possible that this [system of widespread gene-transfer vaccination] will be used for massive-scale depopulation," he said.
Many have already claimed that this chemical is "technology designed to poison people," and South African Dr. Shankara Chetty has deduced that the pandemic and vaccine campaigns are being used to "control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned."
Furthermore, "the deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned."
