Maxed Out

Qatar wouldn't be able to significantly ramp up supplies of natural gas to Europe in the event of any disruption to Russian flows, according to three people familiar with the situation.U.S. President Joein case a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine interrupts flows. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied having any plans for an invasion., the people said. The Persian Gulf stateeven if doing so would reap political rewards in Europe and the U.S., they said.The U.S. is prepared to ensure alternative supplies covering a significant majority of any potential gas shortfall, two senior Biden administration officials said Tuesday. Re-routing supplies could take anywhere from several days to a week or two, the officials said.The U.S. is looking at a range of contingency options and talking to various allies and companies around the world, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council said.Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, on Monday. They "discussed Russia's unprovoked military buildup near Ukraine's borders," according to the U.S. State Department.State-controlled Qatar Energy sells some LNG on the spot market, which could be mostly sent to Europe. But, the people said.In 2011, Qatar was able to move some cargoes from Europe to Asia when LNG rates surged after Japan switched off its nuclear power stations following the Fukushima disaster. Those switches were carried out with the approval of Qatar's European clients.Yet Qatar has only shipped six cargoes to northwest Europe, the region's biggest market, since mid-December, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Over the same period, the U.S. delivered 42 shipments.Qatar's energy minister, Saad Al-Kaabi, saidas the global economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic."We are maxed out," Al-Kaabi said at the time, adding that Qatar's LNG exports were around 80 million tons a year. "We're producing what we can."he said.